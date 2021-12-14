Coming to our screens in the first week of the new year will be Four Lives, a factual drama focusing on the fight for justice that the families of Stephen Port’s victims have had to endure.

Port, who has been labelled as the ‘Grindr killer’, is currently serving a life sentence for murdering Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking over 16 months, between June 2014 and September 2015.

The BBC drama will uncover the point of view of the families and friends of the four young men. The series was originally announced back in 2019 but had to be delayed because of an inquest into the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into Port’s crimes.

The nine-week long inquest recently found that there were failures which “cannot be overlooked”. The inquest jury also stated that there were “fundamental failings in these investigations from the beginning”.

Here’s everything we know about Four Lives.