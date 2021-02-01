TV has been an emotional crutch for so many of us over the last 11 months. Offering us everything from escapism to challenging how we think about the world – as well as granting us a window into a different one – it’s an opportunity to reflect on a life we once lived.

And one of the shows to get us through the tough times has been Industry. The BBC drama about a group of ambitious young graduates vying for jobs at an investment bank careered onto our TV screens at the end of last year, giving us a heady glimpse of office – and after-hours – life at full tilt.

One of the stars of the show is Marisa Abela who plays Yasmin, a bright young thing who is often dismissed by her colleagues, despite being smart and ambitious, purely for the fact of being a woman. And Marisa stars on the cover of Stylist this week, which you can download on the App Store or Google Play.