The drama opens as two women, who are both named Mary, meet at a police station following their respective sexual assaults. They are then taken through the process of reporting the crime by police officers PC Moody and PC Eddowes. In a nod to Greek tragedy, they are joined by a group of Furies, who underline the injustices that women face, both within the story itself and on a broader level.

Kirkwood has described her play as “a howl against the way we have normalised violence against women as something to be accommodated by women themselves, rather than protested by all of us” and “the way that women, especially women of colour, cannot at present even rely on the forces of law and order to protect or respect their bodies.

She was driven to write it in response to real-life violence against women, including the murders of Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman and Sabina Nessa, and has said that she hopes “the film will give new oxygen to that protest, but I wish it was not still such an urgent conversation.”