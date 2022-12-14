Keep reading to check out everything we know about the intriguing new series so far, including the long-awaited official trailer.

What is Mayflies about?

Set in a small Scottish town, Mayflies tells the story of Jimmy (Compston) and Tully – two young men who form a friendship based on music, films and a rebel spirit. Opening in the summer of 1986, the series follows the pair and their friends Limbo, Hoggs and Tibbs as they rush towards the “climax of their youth” – a music festival in Manchester. There, against the backdrop of the music they love, they make a vow: to go at life differently.

Thirty years later, however, things change. One day, the phone rings – and when Jimmy picks up, he learns that Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request “that will test their friendship, love and loyalty to the limit”. As the synopsis concludes: “Mayflies is a memorial to youth’s euphoria and to everyday tragedy. A tender goodbye to an old union, it discovers the joy and the costs of love.”

Who stars in Mayflies?

Tony Curran will star alongside Martin Compston as Tully.

Alongside Compston, the cast of Mayflies features some exciting names. Starring alongside Compston as Jamie’s best friend Tully is Tony Curran (Your Honor), while Ashley Jensen (After Life) will appear as Tully’s wife Anna, and Tracy Ifeachor (Showtrial) will take on the role of Jimmy’s wife, Iona. The other cast members include Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) as young Tully, Rian Gordon (Vigil) as young Jimmy, Paul Gorman (Outlander) as young Hogg, Elaine C Smith (Two Doors Down) as Barbara, Shauna Macdonald (The Descent) as Fiona, Cal MacAninch (Time) as Tibbs, Colin McCredie (River City) as Scott and newcomers Matt Littleson and Mitchell Robertson as young Limbo and young Tibbs respectively.

Do we have any images from Mayflies?

Back in October, the BBC released three first-look images to give us a taste of what Mayflies has to offer. You can check them out below:

Tracy Ifeachor, Ashley Jensen, Tony Curran and Martin Compston in Mayflies.

Matt Littleson (Limbo) Rian Gordon (young Jimmy) Tom Glynn Carney (young Tully) Paul Gorman (Hogg) and Mitchell Robertson (Tibbs) in Mayflies.

Is there a trailer for Mayflies?

Yes! This week, the BBC finally released the first trailer for Mayflies – and it looks seriously emotional. You can check it out below:

When and where will Mayflies be released?

Mayflies is coming to BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer on 27 December and BBC One on 28 December, so mark your diaries.

