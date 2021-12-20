Noughts & Crosses was the book series that dominated many of our teenage lives and cemented Malorie Blackman as one of Britain’s best authors of young adult fiction. So naturally, when the BBC released the TV series adaptation, we were all over it. Nineteen years after the publication of the first book in Malorie Blackman’s seminal young adult novel series Noughts & Crosses, the story of star-crossed lovers Sephy and Callum made its way onto our screens in a six-part BBC One adaptation.

Full of tension, clever ruminations on race and prejudice and surprise twists, the first series of Noughts & Crosses captivated audiences and now, it’s returning for a second instalment. The shocking season one finale saw Callum and Sephy fleeing Albion and, of course, Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza will return as the forbidden lovers for season two. Here’s everything we know about the second series of Noughts & Crosses so far…

What will Noughts & Crosses season two be about? Fans of the book series were surprised (in a good way) that the first series finale saw Callum and Sephy end up together. The tragedy of the book didn’t quite play out on screen but we did get copious amounts of suspense, action and revelations. The BBC synopsis for season two says: “Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza will return as Callum and Sephy, now desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city they left behind ignites in the wake of Sephy’s ‘kidnap’ and the devastating events of series one.” We know that Sephy is pregnant but how did Jude (Callum’s brother) make it out alive after that confrontation with Dorn? Will Sephy and Callum be able to fully escape and grow their family in peace? It’s safe to say, questions are swirling in our minds and we’re sure season two will provide some anticipated answers.

Sephy and Callum, the two main characters in Noughts and Crosses.

Who will star in Noughts & Crosses season two? Paterson Joseph (Sephy’s dad Kamal Hadley), Helen Baxendale (Callum’s mum Meggie McGregor), Bonnie Mbuli (Jasmine Hadley), Jonathan Ajayi (Lekan), Josh Dylan (Jude McGregor) and Kiké Brimah (Minerva Hadley) will all reprise their roles from the first series. Masali Baduza, who plays Sephy, says: “The journey continues! I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Sephy’s story with our talented cast and crew.” Jack Rowan, who plays Callum, also says: “I’m buzzing to be returning as Callum in the next series of Noughts & Crosses. The show means a lot to me and it’s an honour to have brought Malorie Blackman’s creation to life on screen. Here’s to the continuation of a story we hold very close to our hearts. Looking forward to getting the team back together!” Joining Noughts & Crosses for series two will be Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy, Surge) as Cara, an enigmatic new figure in Jude’s life, and Robert Hands (Endeavour, Jonathan Strange) as Clem.

Helen Baxendale (Meggie McGregor) is one of the many characters returning for Noughts & Crosses series two.

What has been said about Noughts & Crosses season two? Malorie Blackman, author of the Noughts & Crosses novels, says: “I am delighted that Noughts & Crosses is returning for a second series. So many people have asked me, ‘So what happens next?’. Now they will find out! “Having read the scripts, I think I can safely say that even those familiar with the Noughts & Crosses series of books will find surprises, suspense and so much to savour.” Preethi Mavahalli and James Gandhi, executive producers for Mammoth Screen, say: “We are delighted to be able to reunite our passionate and loyal cast and crew, led by writer Lydia Adetunji and director Koby Adom, for a second series. It is a privilege to revisit Malorie’s much-loved characters and bring Callum and Sephy’s iconic love story to its epic conclusion.”

When and where will Noughts & Crosses season two be available to watch? While a release date has yet to be announced, we do know that filming for the four-part second series will begin next month in South Africa. The series will also air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Catch up with Noughts & Crosses series one on BBC iPlayer now.

