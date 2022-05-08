This article contains spoilers for the ending of Industry season one, so make sure you’re all caught up before scrolling down. Back in 2020, the BBC treated us to a series called Industry – a high-octane drama about a group of graduates navigating the world of investment banking, with all the scandalous after-hours activities you’d expect. Unsurprisingly, it proved pretty popular (including among Team Stylist). So it’s safe to say we were very excited to learn that a second series of the show was heading our way when it was commissioned last year.

While the last series of Industry aired on BBC Two, this time the show has been lined up for BBC One – and is set to air later this year. Details remain a little scarce for now, but in a recent announcement, the BBC revealed which new cast members will be joining the series, as well as the characters they’ll be bringing to the show. Keep reading to check out everything we know about Industry season two so far.

What is Industry season two about?

The end of Industry season one was pretty dramatic.

While no exact plot details have been confirmed, the ending of Industry season one can give us some clues as to what to expect from the new series. In the final episode of series one we saw the grads vying for the opportunity to be hired by Pierpoint & Co – a moment which led to plenty of drama. Not only did Robert, Gus and Harper all end up messing up their RIF (reduction in force) presentations, but we saw Harper make the surprise decision to bring back her toxic boss Eric to ensure her spot at the company. As a result, Harper’s superior Daria is fired to make space for Eric – a moment which drives a wedge between Harper and her friend Yasmin.

If you need a reminder of what the show is about in general, you can also check out the show’s official description: “From creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry gives an insider’s view of the black box of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York. “Following a group of young grads fuelled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.”

Who stars in Industry season two?

Katrine De Candole is one of the faces joining the cast.

Series regulars Myha’la Herrold (Harper), Marisa Abela (Yasmin), Harry Lawtey (Robert), David Jonsson (Gus), Conor MacNeill (Kenny) and Ken Leung (Eric) will all be returning, alongside a slate of brand new faces. Among them is Alex Alomar Akpobome (Twenties), who will play Danny Van Deventer, a “wonderkid Executive Director” who transfers to London from Pierpoint’s New York office. Described as “handsome, loquacious and charming,” Danny quickly becomes a head-turning presence on the trading floor and a potential role model for the bank’s younger recruits. Other names joining the cast include Jay Duplass (The Chair), who will play Jesse Boom, a reputable hedge fund manager who has just emigrated to the UK, Sonny Poon Tip (Anatomy of a Scandal), who will take on the role of Leo Bloom, the wayward son of a reputable hedge fund manager.

Katrine De Candole (The Ipcress File), will also play Celeste Pacquet, a multilingual wealth manager who works in Pierpoint’s Private Wealth Management division, while Adam Levy (The Witcher) will appear as Yasmin’s father Charles Hanani, a “jet-setting playboy” looking to reconnect with his daughter. Last, but by no means least, Indy Lewis (La Fortuna) will take on the role of Venetia Berens, who joins Yasmin’s Foreign Exchange Sales Desk as its newest recruit. Described as “bright-eyed, razor-sharp and not afraid to talk back to those in power,” Venetia will provide a strong generational counterpoint to the desk’s old school ways.

When and where will Industry season two be released?

Industry season two will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Industry season two will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. We’ll keep this space updated with the latest news as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled. Season one of Industry is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer

