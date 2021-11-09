While autumnal dramas may dominate our TV watchlists, a number of informative documentaries deserve an equal sliver of the spotlight. Recently released Rape: Who’s On Trial on Channel 4, as well as ITV’s Britain’s ‘Virginity’ Clinics Uncovered have both tackled the themes of sexual violence and abuse, with eye-opening accounts. Now, in BBC One’s latest Panorama episode, BBC reporter Bronagh Munro will be diving into the world of online sex work and pimps.

Bronagh Munro investigates online pimps in tonight's Panorama episode.

Like many other industries, the sex industry has been transformed and popularised with the ease of the internet. With most sex workers now meeting their customers through online sites and platforms, there is also a dark underbelly that disproportionately affects many people. While you may think the usage of the internet would signal more autonomy for the women involved, BBC’s Panorama will look into the unspoken world of online pimps who are continually taking advantage of sex workers.

The official BBC synopsis reads: “Their pictures can be seen next to adverts for lawn mowers and patio furniture, but has the move away from the streets made prostitution any safer for the women involved? Reporter Bronagh Munro investigates the online pimps who traffic vulnerable women for sex and the high-profile website that is helping them to cash in.” Like other informative BBC Panorama episodes, this one will be an important watch with some vital investigations around gender inequality and sex workers’ rights being brought to the fore. Panorama: Online Pimps Exposed airs tonight (Tuesday 9 November) on BBC One at 8:30 and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after.

