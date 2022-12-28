It looks like 2023 is going to be a very big year for telly. While we are yet to find out when/if more Taboo and Line Of Duty is coming our way, there are plenty of compelling new BBC TV shows for us to get stuck into. With that in mind, here’s our pick of the best new titles coming in 2023 (and don’t worry, we’ll be sure to keep updating this list as and when more TV series are announced). Happy Valley: Season 3 The third and final season of Happy Valley will pick up after the explosive events of the second season finale, albeit some years later.

“When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce,” reads the official BBC synopsis. “Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.” Happy Valley: Season 3 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 1 January 2023. Better

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan star in Better.

Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan as DI Lou Slack and Col McHugh, this five-part series explores “the power of human conscience” when the aforementioned Lou questions the deal she struck with her very own metaphorical devil when she was a struggling young police officer. While her agreement with Col has allowed Lou to rise up in her career, it has also paved the way for him to rise up the ranks of Leeds’ criminal underworld. Can the corrupt detective ever hope to right the wrongs she has looked away from over the years? And has she got what it takes to bring down the rich and powerful Col, even if she wants to? Better will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 Great Expectations There have been many, many, many adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic novel over the years, which means we all know the story of Great Expectations almost by heart. Pip, a young English orphan, rises to wealth, deserts his true friends and eventually becomes humbled by his own arrogance. Also, he meets the forever iconic Miss Havisham. Like I say, we all know the story. This BBC adaptation, though, stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip, and Shalom Brune Franklin as Estella – and it’s been adapted by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame. Which means, yes, you better believe we’re excited. Great Expectations will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 Call The Midwife: Season 12

Call The Midwife will be returning for a twelfth season this January, following on from the events of the cosy Christmas 2022 episode (and last season’s train crash, obviously). Little is known about the plot, but we do know this much: Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) will join the nuns at Nonnatus House, and she’s set to ruffle more than a few feathers. Elsewhere, Trixie (Helen George) will blissfully begin planning her wedding to Matthew (Olly Rix), while Lucille (Leonie Elliott) is forced to contend with further heartbreak and challenging times following her miscarriage in season 11.

The new season will also revisit the thalidomide scandal, while chronicling medical advancements of the time – which means it will feature a ventouse birth for the first time. And, of course, there will be plenty of pregnancies, babies and politically engaging moments from 1968. Call The Midwife: Season 12 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 1 January 2023 Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World is a new documentary series telling the story of the relationship between politics and the hip hop movement, recounting its origins through first-hand accounts. It will chart the journey of how the musical genre became a cultural phenomenon against a backdrop of social and political American history. Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this January Best Interests

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen star in Jack Thorne’s original four-part BBC series, Best Interests.

Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan star in Best Interests as married couple Nicci and Andrew, who have two daughters: Katie (Alison Oliver, Conversation With Friends) and Marnie (Niamh Moriarty, A Christmas Carol), who has a life-threatening condition. “The doctors believe it is in [Marnie’s] best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree,” reads the official synopsis for the four-part drama. “And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision.” Best Interests will air on the BBC in 2023 The Gold Inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, The Gold – starring Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer – details how a “typical Old Kent Road armed robbery” led to a whopping £26 million of gold bullion being swiped from a London depot, and how it led to the birth of large-scale international money laundering. The Gold will air on the BBC in 2023 Rain Dogs

Daisy May Cooper stars in Rain Dogs, the new BBC drama.

Penned by acclaimed author Cash Carraway and starring Daisy May Cooper, new BBC drama Rain Dogs is a wild, punky tale of a mother’s love for her daughter. Set against the brutal lonely landscape of austerity Britain, we’ve been promised that the series tells the story of a “dysfunctional family on the fringes of society, attempting to go straight in a crooked world”. We’re in! Rain Dogs will air on the BBC in 2023 The Reckoning The Reckoning, a controversial four-part drama starring Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile, will examine how the TV presenter and serial abuser “used his celebrity and powerful connections to conceal his wrongdoings and to hide in plain sight”, per the BBC’s synopsis. It will also “examine the impact his appalling crimes had on his victims”, producers have said.

Naturally, the series has already drawn criticism for making “entertainment” out of Savile’s crimes. However, Coogan has told BBC Radio 5 that “it’s a mistake to think that the best way to deal with something is to not talk about it”. “The writing of it has required a lot of skill,” Coogan continued. “It’s walking a tightrope. But I think it will vindicate itself when it comes out. I’ve seen a bit and I think it’s good. We’ve got a stellar cast and it was all done with great sensitivity. “Many of the victims came along to watch the filming. The script was written in consultation with the victims by Neil McKay. And those who are culpable don’t escape scrutiny.” The Reckoning will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 Champion

Written by award-winning author Candice Carty-Williams (whose debut novel Queenie won book of the year at the British Book Awards), Champion takes us deep into the heart of a rap battle between a brother and sister. Which means that this eight-part musical drama, set in south London, is absolutely a love letter to Black British music. Champion will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 Ghosts: Season 5 Are you ready to return to Button House? Of course you are! As fans will already know, Ghosts follows married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as they attempt to make their fortunes via the grand country manor they unexpectedly inherited from a distant relative. Of course, there’s more to it than that, as Alison – thanks to a near-death experience in the series premiere – is able to see the restless spirits still wandering the grounds, including lively personalities which date from the 1990s all the way back to the Stone Age.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming has season has teased that the couple will “contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives”. That’s sure to stoke rumours that the sitcom is nearing its endgame – and that at least a few more of our favourite spirits, if not all, are destined to be “sucked off”. If you know, you know. Ghosts: Season 5 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023. This Town

Levi Brown is one of the many talented actors set to star in This Town.

Michelle Dockery takes the lead in This Town, the major new BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It tells the story of “an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grassroots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s.” The BBC adds that This Town will open in 1981 at “a moment of huge social tensions and unrest”, and that “against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers”. This Town will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 The Gallows Pole The Gallows Pole, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, tells the story of “an England divided” as it fictionalises the “remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners”. “Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in 18th century Yorkshire, the compelling drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history,” promises the synopsis. Starring Sophie McShera, Cara Theobold, George MacKay and Peaky Blinders star Samuel Edward-Cook, this looks set to be a must-watch for 2023. The Gallows Pole will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa will star as the Doctor and Milly Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, so you better believe that fans of the time-travelling series are getting something very special. First up, we have David Tennant returning as the 14th Doctor (alongside Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble) for a series of three specials which will air in November. Then, over Christmas 2023, Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Tennant as the 15th Doctor, with Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. Throw in the return of Russell T Davies, and you have a recipe for utter sci-fi perfection. Doctor Who will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in November and December 2023 Boat Story In the imaginatively named Boat Story, Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph star as two strangers who stumble across a shipwrecked boat filled with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine. Rather than hand it in to the authorities, they decide to join forces and sell the drugs, before splitting the cash and going their separate ways. Unfortunately, things don’t go according to plan, and it’s not long before the duo find themselves targeted by corrupt police officers, masked hitmen, and a sharp-suited gangster known only as ‘The Tailor’. Boat Story will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 Inside No. 9: Season 8

Inside No. 9 has been merrily weaving a dark and twisted path for seven seasons now, and we couldn’t be happier that Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s critically acclaimed anthology series will be back for an eighth this year. All you need to know is this: each 30-minute episode of Inside No. 9 acts as a self-contained story. So it doesn’t matter if you’re only tuning in now for the very first time, because there are always new characters, a new setting (one bearing the number nine, be it a house, a flat, or a dressing room) and a shocking new twist to prepare yourself for. Inside No. 9: Season 8 will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2023

