Was bringing representation to this role as a Black woman something that was at the forefront of your mind?

TI: Absolutely. I did a job in South Africa and I remember talking to my makeup artist and then turning around to a wall of people who were just staring at me with their mouths open.

They asked me how I became an actor because they couldn’t believe that someone who looked like them with, what is for many people in parts of the world, the symbol of poverty – having short hair that’s not straightened – was an actor.

From that experience, I learned that it’s never just a role. It’s never just a part, it’s never just a picture, it’s never just that outfit. It all leads on to the next thing and it all says something, whether we want it or like it to.

I always try to look at roles and consider what it says about who I am as a person, about what I believe in and what it will say about my community, to other people that either belong to it or those that don’t know it at all. And those are things that every person who looks like me has to think about. You can either embrace it, run with it and say I’m going to bring the good out of this, and I’m hopefully going to inspire the next generation. Even to see my name, my very Nigerian name, come up first – I hope that the younger generation of Black actors will be inspired by that.