BBC One’s The Girl Before: the cast of the hit new series and where you’ve seen them before

Starring as Jane in The Girl Before, Gugu Mbatha-Raw appeared in Doctor Who back in 2007 and in Tom Hanks’ comedy film Larry Crowne in 2011 but her acting breakthrough came when she starred in British period drama Belle in 2013.

She later went onto star in romantic drama Beyond The Lights in 2014 but many will recognise Mbatha-Raw from her captivating performance in Black Mirror episode San Junipero, where she starred opposite Mackenzie Davis.

She went onto star in political thriller film Miss Sloane, the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast, and most recently, the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show and Disney+ series Loki.

Jessica Plummer