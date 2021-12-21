BBC One’s The Girl Before: the cast of the hit new series and where you’ve seen them before
The BBC adaptation of JP Delaney’s bestselling psychological thriller The Girl Before premiered last weekend to rave reviews and viewers were quick to recognise the cast of familiar faces. Where have we seen these stellar actors before?
It’s safe to say that BBC One’s latest psychological thriller drama is a hit and has us all talking. The adaptation of JP Delaney’s bestselling novel The Girl Before premiered last weekend (19 December) and has garnered its fair share of reactions online, had us contemplating its eerie questions and even wanting to emulate the minimalist interiors of the house in question.
As well as a dark and twisted plotline that will have us tuning in for the next episodes, the stellar acting from the cast makes BBC’s newest series a treat to watch. But where have we seen the cast before?
Scroll on to see where you may recognise the main cast from.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Starring as Jane in The Girl Before, Gugu Mbatha-Raw appeared in Doctor Who back in 2007 and in Tom Hanks’ comedy film Larry Crowne in 2011 but her acting breakthrough came when she starred in British period drama Belle in 2013.
She later went onto star in romantic drama Beyond The Lights in 2014 but many will recognise Mbatha-Raw from her captivating performance in Black Mirror episode San Junipero, where she starred opposite Mackenzie Davis.
She went onto star in political thriller film Miss Sloane, the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast, and most recently, the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show and Disney+ series Loki.
Jessica Plummer
Playing fun-loving Emma in The Girl Before, Jessica Plummer is best-known for her role as Chantelle Atkins in BBC soap opera Eastenders from 2019 to 2020. Before that though, from 2013 to 2015, she was also a member of the British girl group Neon Jungle, with whom she released an album that peaked at number eight on the UK Albums Chart.
Plummer has also appeared in the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2020.
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo stars as the enigmatic Edward Monkford in The Girl Before but the British-American actor and producer is no stranger to the big screen.
Oyelowo played MI5 officer Danny Hunter in the British drama series Spooks from 2002 to 2004 and also starred as Javert in the BBC miniseries Les Misérables.
He rose to prominence though after portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in the biographical drama film Selma in 2014 and starring as Peter Snowdin in Nightingale, both of which garnered positive critical acclaim.
He has also appeared in Queen of Katwe, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Help and is slated to star alongside Lupita Nyong’o in the film adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Americanah.
Ben Hardy
Playing Emma’s (now ex) boyfriend Simon in The Girl Before, Ben Hardy is another Eastenders alumni within the cast. He starred as Peter Beale in the soap opera from 2013 to 2015 but went on to make his film debut as Archangel in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016.
He also played Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the 2018 biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody.
Catch up with The Girl Before on BBC iPlayer now.
Images: Getty