The BBC has an impressive catalogue of true crime dramas. From the emotional and chilling scenes of Four Lives to the twists and turns of The Serpent, the broadcaster is known for its ability to transform real-life stories into powerful, gripping television. So, it’s no surprise to hear that the BBC is adding another real-life drama to its list – this time, based on an infamous robbery which took place back in 1983.

Boasting an all-star cast, The Gold – which has already started filming – will tell the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, during which six armed men broke into the security depot near Heathrow airport and inadvertently stumbled upon £26m worth of gold bullion. Keep reading to check out everything we know about the series so far.

What is The Gold about? Written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt) and directed by Oscar-winner Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye) along with Lawrence Gough (Misfits), The Gold is a “pulsing dramatization” of the events which took place both during and after the Brink’s-Mat robbery. While the events of that day were initially viewed as ‘a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery’ according to detectives at the time, they came to be known as a seminal event in British criminal history due both to the size of the theft (which was, at the time, the biggest in world history) and the wider legacy it had on society. Indeed, as the show’s official synopsis reads: “The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue- and white-collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.” Based on extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold will tell the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery for the first time in its entirety.

Who stars in The Gold? As if the story itself wasn’t good enough, The Gold boasts a seriously all-star cast. Those confirmed to be leading the series include Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Jack Lowden (Small Axe: Mangrove), Dominic Cooper (The Preacher) and Charlotte Spencer (Sanditon). Also joining the cast are Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), Emun Elliott (Guilt), Sean Harris (Spencer), Ellora Torchia (The Split) and Stefanie Martini (The Last Kingdom).

What has been said about The Gold? Speaking about the series when it was first announced, the BBC’s commissioning editor Tommy Bulfin said audiences were in for a “real treat” when The Gold hits screens.

“The fact that we have assembled such a talented and exciting ensemble cast is testament to Neil’s incisive interrogation of one of the most infamous robberies in British history and the remarkable events which came in its wake,” he said. “And to have the brilliant Aneil Karia join fresh from his Oscar win is the icing on the cake.”

When and where will The Gold be released? We don’t have any confirmed details about when the six-part series will be released just yet, but we’ll update this space as soon as we hear something. In the mood for a crime drama? Check out our guide to the best British crime dramas to watch now and discover your latest obsession.

