BBC Three has long been seen as the BBC’s hip, trendier cousin, and since it’s returned to our TVs as a terrestrial channel – and not just an iPlayer tab – it has continually shown us why it really is the place to find great television. Whether you’re looking to laugh, escape, cry or learn something, it seems as though the slate of new content coming from the channel is ticking all those boxes – and more.

Yes, BBC Three is already the home of standout boxsets like Fleabag and Normal People and we do love them (and have re-watched them many times over), but we also need to direct your attention to the content that’s recently dropped, because honestly, it’s really rather good. So, scroll on and be prepared to want to add these shows to your watchlist as soon as possible.

Mood

Nicôle Lecky stars as Sasha in BBC Three's Mood, which airs tonight.

When we chatted to Nicôle Lecky, we just knew that she’s set to be TV’s new standout talent. And with her new series Mood, Lecky has underlined the fact that she’s a multi-hyphenated star intent not only on getting people to laugh and enjoy themselves but also to reflect on some important wider issues. Mood follows Sasha (played by Lecky) as she navigates a break-up, an unsupportive family and a music industry that she doesn’t seem to have gotten a grasp of yet. So, like many women, she turns to the world of social media – but not everything’s as filtered and glossy as it seems. The series tackles hidden homelessness, societal pressures and sex work – all with an original soundtrack interwoven throughout it. What more could you want?

Mood premieres on BBC Three tonight at 10:05pm, with all episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

You may also like BBC Three’s Mood exclusive: standout star Nicôle Lecky tells us all about how she transformed her one-woman play into an exciting new music drama

Starstruck

Nikesh Patel and Rose Matafeo in Starstruck on BBC Three

This was the series that changed our perspective on modern dating, and honestly, it’s just an all-round hysterical watch. We follow Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial woman living in east London, who’s juggling two part-time jobs and finds herself in an unusual morning-after-the-night-before-type situation. She realises that she slept with a famous film star called Tom (played by Nikesh Patel) and what ensues is a year of will-they-won’t-they between the two. But spoiler alert: the second season is all about how their relationship blossoms. It’s the perfect romcom to cosy on down with, glass of wine in hand, and is BBC Three’s standout comedy of the moment. Starstruck is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

You may also like Rose Matafeo exclusive: the creator of Starstruck on the return of her brilliant millennial romcom

Bad Love: Why Did Fri Kill Kyle?

BBC Three’s documentary output is top-notch, if you ask us, and this recent docufilm is no different. In November 2014, 21-year-old Fri Martin killed Kyle Farrell, her childhood sweetheart and father of her children, following an argument in her kitchen. At her trial six months later, Fri claimed she was acting in self-defence. The following June, Fri was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 13 years. Fri’s family say she was wrongly convicted but Kyle’s family claims that justice has been done. This documentary examines fresh evidence, Fri’s appeal – which focuses on the abuse in the relationship and the toll of it all on her mental health – and asks the question: if you kill an abusive partner, should it be classified as murder? Bad Love: Why Did Fri Kill Kyle? is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve: Villanelle (Jodie Comer) joins a religious community in season 4

Everyone’s favourite cat-and-mouse duo is back on our screens this week and we couldn’t be more excited. The sad thing is that this is the fourth and final season, but you know what? We’ll just forget about that as we binge-watch. This time around, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are continuing their tirade of violence, drama and underlying tension. As our reviewer states, the pair are the only people “who can truly see each other for who they really are; both the impulses that can tip us towards violence and those that lead us towards a greater, common good.” Killing Eve season four is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

You may also like The electrifying premiere of Killing Eve season 4 shows we all just want to be seen for who we truly are

Jobfished

Reporter Catrin Nye investigates Madbird in BBC's Jobfished documentary.

Just when you think that no documentary can surprise you as much as Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler, BBC Three launches an investigative documentary that somehow manages to blow it out of the water. Jobfished is the ludicrous – yet very real – story of how 52 people were duped into believing they were working for a small design agency. The reality? They were on Zoom calls with faked profiles, their managers were a culmination of plagiarised biographies and stock photos, and they’d been working for this entirely made up company without pay. It’s almost too ridiculous to believe, and you certainly won’t look at social media (especially LinkedIn) in quite the same way. Jobfished is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

You may also like BBC Three’s Jobfished: the internet reacts to the wild documentary exploring an elaborate scam, plagiarism and a completely fake company

Dating’s Dangerous Secrets

Bex shares her experience with Dating’s Dangerous Secrets presenter Linda Adey

While dating apps are part of many people’s regular, everyday activities, not much thought is placed on the dangers of the dating apps themselves. What kind of people lurk there? Is anyone vetted? When Bex went on a Tinder date in 2020, she was sexually assaulted, and when she tried to report the incident to the app, she was the one who had her account terminated. It’s an all too common occurrence on popular dating sites and this documentary does a good job of digging deep into the issues surrounding modern dating. Dating’s Dangerous Secrets is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

You may also like Dating’s Dangerous Secrets: BBC Three’s documentary investigates if women can ever be safe when online dating

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy