Long gone are the days when comedy created, written by or starring women was in the minority. From Elsa Majimbo and Daisy May Cooper to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sarah Cooper, the comedy industry is home to a long list of hilarious and brilliant women – many of whom are only just starting to get the recognition they deserve. With this in mind, we’re always excited to hear of new comedy series and projects featuring women – and that’s what makes the BBC’s latest move so intriguing.

To celebrate the fact that this year will mark the first time that the majority of BBC Three’s comedy content will star, be written by or created by women, the BBC have announced four new female-led pilots for their ‘Comedy Slices’ series, which is designed to develop the next generation of British comedy talent. Each of the titles will air as one 22-minute episode, and more pilots are set to be announced soon.

You may also like 8 brilliant female comedians to follow on Instagram

Although we don’t know much about what to expect from these pilots yet – including when they’re set to be released – we do have some details to share about the premise of each of the titles. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about BBC Three’s four new Comedy Slices.

Dinosaur Produced by Two Brothers Pictures (the production team behind none other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag) and written by Matilda Curtis, Dinosaur tells the story of Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman who has never sought any kind of diagnosis. The official synopsis reads: “She’s always felt a little different from other people, but she finds happiness in the world thanks to her passion for palaeontology and her friendship with her bubbly younger sister Evie. However, when Evie asks Nina to be her maid of honour, Nina decides to step out of her comfort zone with a challenge: to find herself a date to bring to the wedding.”

Ashley Storrie will star as Nina in Dinosaur.

Britney Written by and starring Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson, Britney is based on the best friends’ sell-out live show of the same name, which, in-turn, was based on the pair’s real-life experience dealing with Charly’s brain tumour diagnosis. The official synopsis reads: “[Britney] is the true story of an extraordinary friendship amidst the reality of living with a brain tumour diagnosis (the tumour is fondly named Britney after the one and only icon).” Ladybaby Set in Edinburgh, Ladybaby is both created and written by Kirstie Swain, known for her work on Channel 4’s comedy-drama Pure, about a young woman living with OCD. According to the official synopsis, Ladybaby is about “a thirtysomething woman unexpectedly reunited with the daughter she gave up for adoption when she was fifteen”.

You may also like Starstruck is BBC Three’s new comedy series about a one-night-stand gone rogue

Amicable Created, written by and starring the comedy duo Jude Mack and Eliot Salt, Amicable is described as a “‘will they/won’t they/should they’ comedy with a joyful, hilarious and utterly disastrous couple at its heart”. The official synopsis reads: “Ally and Leah have just broken up. As modern feminists and mature, evolved queer legends, they are determined for it to be problem-free and above all, amicable.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy