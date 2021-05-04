BBC Three really has brought us the goods during the pandemic, from the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People to Stacey Dooley’s make-up reality show Glow Up (which Maya Jama has just taken over). Lockdown also gave us the opportunity to revisit some BBC Three classics, including This Country, Gavin & Stacey and, of course, Fleabag.

So it makes sense that TV fans were very excited when the channel announced four new women-led comedy shows coming this year, including Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck. Released last month, the six-part series is a modern romcom that made one writer (that’s me!) believe in romance again. It follows the story of Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial woman living in east London and juggling two part-time jobs. On New Year’s Eve, she finds herself in a rather unusual ‘morning-after-the-night-before’ type situation when she realises that she slept with a famous film star called Tom (played by Nikesh Patel). What ensues is a year of ‘will they? won’t they?’ between the two…

BBC Three's Starstruck.

It’s funny. It’s a bit farfetched. It’s a light, refreshing tonic. It’s unashamedly a modern romcom. And it’s the series that a lot of women have whizzed through since its release. If you’re one of them, you’ll be delighted to hear that Matafeo has just confirmed a second season.

The comedian and writer shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend, which shows her holding a ’Starstruck 2’ clapperboard. “Thank you for your truly lovely words about Starstruck so far,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m sorry if I haven’t replied, but we started shooting something else this week.”

So, what could happen in the second season? No further details have been confirmed yet but it could go in any direction: Jessie might be navigating her new relationship, she could be single again, or she might be in a completely new relationship. That is the beauty of a modern romcom – it understands that not all romances need to have a neat ending. But, whatever happens, we know it will be funny and smart, and will sweep us off our feet.

