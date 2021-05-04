We’ve got some excellent news for anyone who recently enjoyed Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck on BBC Three.
BBC Three really has brought us the goods during the pandemic, from the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People to Stacey Dooley’s make-up reality show Glow Up (which Maya Jama has just taken over).
Lockdown also gave us the opportunity to revisit some BBC Three classics, including This Country, Gavin & Stacey and, of course, Fleabag.
So it makes sense that TV fans were very excited when the channel announced four new women-led comedy shows coming this year, including Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck.
Released last month, the six-part series is a modern romcom that made one writer (that’s me!) believe in romance again. It follows the story of Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial woman living in east London and juggling two part-time jobs. On New Year’s Eve, she finds herself in a rather unusual ‘morning-after-the-night-before’ type situation when she realises that she slept with a famous film star called Tom (played by Nikesh Patel). What ensues is a year of ‘will they? won’t they?’ between the two…
It’s funny. It’s a bit farfetched. It’s a light, refreshing tonic. It’s unashamedly a modern romcom. And it’s the series that a lot of women have whizzed through since its release. If you’re one of them, you’ll be delighted to hear that Matafeo has just confirmed a second season.
The comedian and writer shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend, which shows her holding a ’Starstruck 2’ clapperboard.
“Thank you for your truly lovely words about Starstruck so far,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m sorry if I haven’t replied, but we started shooting something else this week.”
So, what could happen in the second season?
No further details have been confirmed yet but it could go in any direction: Jessie might be navigating her new relationship, she could be single again, or she might be in a completely new relationship. That is the beauty of a modern romcom – it understands that not all romances need to have a neat ending.
But, whatever happens, we know it will be funny and smart, and will sweep us off our feet.
Images: BBC Three
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…