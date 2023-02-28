Ali Wong and Netflix have been a match made in heaven for a very long time. So far, they’ve treated us to a bevy of LOL-worthy comedy specials in Baby Cobra, Don Wong and Hard Knock Wife (all of which are about Wong’s sexual adventures, pregnancy and feminist beliefs), not to mention the brilliant romcom Always Be My Maybe. Now, though, the pair have joined forces once again to bring us something very different: a deeply moving and darkly comedic series all about road rage and revenge. Admit it: you’re intrigued, right?

Here’s what you need to know about Beef. What’s Beef about? Created by Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Silicon Valley), the 10-episode series follows two strangers: Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, and Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. These two very different people hail from polar-opposite worlds, but their worlds collide almost literally during a road rage incident. And, as both become hellbent on revenge, they find themselves embarking upon an all-consuming feud that threatens to upend their lives forever. Who stars in Beef? Our beloved Wong takes on the role of Amy, a woman with the sort of picture-perfect life that means she’s usually “surrounded by her beige walls, eclectic vases and a hot husband”.

Ali Wong is set to dazzle us once again in BEEF.

Steven Yeun, meanwhile, stars as Danny, a man who “comes from humble beginnings and can’t seem to catch a break”. Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake, with Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino and Remy Holt also star in the must-watch series. What are people saying about Beef? Lee Sung Jin, who serves as showrunner on the new series, says: “Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honoured to be collaborating with them.” He adds: “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Elsewhere, Jinny Howe, vice-president of drama development and original series at Netflix, promises: “Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. “It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.” When can we watch Beef? All 10 episodes of Beef will be dropping on Netflix globally on 6 April 2023.

