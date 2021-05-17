Call us strange, but there’s nothing we crave more than the deeply unsettling energy of a Scandi noir drama – which is why we’re so excited about Channel 4’s Before We Die. Here’s what you need to know about the thriller series. What’s the plot of Before We Die? Based on the hit Swedish TV series of the same name, Before We Die shines a spotlight on seasoned (and seemingly unflappable) detective Hannah Laing.

However, the Bristol-based police officer soon finds herself deeply conflicted when she discovers her son is playing a crucial role as an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation. Who stars in Before We Die? The six-part thriller boasts an all-star cast; think Lesley Sharp, Toni Gojanović, Vincent Regan and Patrick Gibson, to name just four. Is there a trailer for Before We Die? You can watch the full-length trailer for Before We Die below:

What are people saying about Before We Die? Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick, who commissioned the series, says: “Every episode of Before We Die is a rollercoaster of excitement – and I’m so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to Channel 4. “It’s a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration.”

Elsewhere, Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, commented: “Before We Die is a powerful and original series which uses the grammar and architecture of a nail-biting crime thriller to tell the compelling emotional story of a mother and son’s dysfunctional relationship, beautifully juxtaposed against the close-knit ties of the crime family they are trying to bring to justice. “Before We Die stands out as a truly distinctive crime drama and I can think of no better actress than Lesley Sharp to bring this complex lead character to life.” When can we watch Before We Die? Before We Die will begin on Wednesday 26 May at 9pm on Channel 4. Will you be tuning in?

