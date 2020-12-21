When Sarah Pinborough’s bestselling novel, Behind Her Eyes, was first published in 2017, it quickly became the year’s must-read thriller. “Fully realised characters, peerless writing, a tank of a plot that sustains the suspense right to the end, and a whammy of a finale,” said Joanne Harris of Behind Her Eyes at the time, lavishing praise upon the book. “It takes a lot to catch me out, but this one did. It’ll get you too.”

Is it any wonder, then, that Netflix has been working hard on a TV adaptation of Behind Her Eyes? An adaptation, we hasten to add, which is due to hit the streaming platform in early 2021? Here’s everything you need to know about the series. What’s the plot of Behind Her Eyes? Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job. But all of that changes when she falls head over heels for the oh-so-successful and oh-so-charming David Young. For a while, their relationship seems perfect. He seems perfect. But everything comes to a grinding halt when Louise meets David’s beautiful wife, Adele, and finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems. Is David really the man she thought she knew? Is Adele really as sweet and vulnerable as she appears? What terrible secrets are they both hiding? And, more importantly, how far will they go to keep them?

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes: Eve Hewson stars as Adele.

Who stars in the cast of Behind Her Eyes? Simona Brown – as in, yes, the critically acclaimed actor of The Little Drummer Girl, The Night Manager, and The Casual Vacancy – plays Louise. Tom Bateman, meanwhile, takes on the role of David, and Eve Hewson stars as his wife Adele. Game Of Thrones’ Robert Aramayo also stars in the six-part series. Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes? Netflix hasn’t released the trailer for Behind Her Eyes just yet, but it’s expected to drop shortly after the Christmas break.

The series is being produced by Left Bank Pictures, who brought us The Crown, and has been written by Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna. Erik Richter Strand, of Valkyrien fame, has directed Behind Her Eyes in its entirety. What are people saying about Behind Her Eyes? The series has yet to drop, and it’s too early for reviews. However, it’s worth noting that the Netflix press team advised this writer to adhere to the original warning run by publishers alongside the book. Essentially: “Don’t trust this [story], don’t trust these people, don’t trust yourself, and, whatever you do, don’t give away that ending.” Why? Well, because it boasts the sort of plot twist that makes you feel as if you’ve been electrocuted (which goes some way towards explaining the #WTFthatending hashtag that began trending shortly after the book’s initial release). When will Behind Her Eyes become available for streaming? Netflix’s adaptation of Behind Her Eyes is expected to land in early 2021, making it one of next year’s must-watch TV shows. We will bring you more details as and when they become available.

