The Best 90s reboots coming to screens soon, from Saved by the Bell to Clueless
Hankering for a hit of nostalgia? Check out our round-up of the best 90s reboots to look out for.
I don’t know whether it’s the strangeness (and, let’s face it) bleakness of the current year, or the fact that 2020 marked the beginning of a whole new decade, but there is definitely nostalgia in the air.
Coronavirus restrictions have got us all spending more and more time at home, with limitations having been imposed on where we can go and who we can see, and at this point, I think we’re all yearning for a simpler time. So what better way to take ourselves back than with the 90s TV shows and films of our youth, revamped?
Thankfully, we seem to be in an age of reboots that cater exactly to that. Whether you’re after light-hearted comedy or something on the darker side, there are reboots to suit all tastes. Here are the ones we’re most excited about – and one you can check out now.
Saved by the Bell
We’ve been looking forward to the new Saved by the Bell reboot all year, with stars including Josie Totah and returning cast members from the original show Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffany Thiessen and Mario Lopez all slated to appear. So, when the eagerly anticipated new trailer dropped 27 October, it did not disappoint.
Perhaps better described as a sequel, Bayside High’s locker-lined halls will be populated with a new raft of students. But not to worry, with the characters we know and love like Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Jessie Spano and Slater now all grown up, they will attend the school as parents, teachers and, in Zack’s case, the governor of California.
While we do know that the show is being released 25 November on Peacock in America, there is still no word on when we’ll be able to watch it in the UK. For now, I guess we’ll just have to cross our fingers that we won’t be waiting too long.
Bel-Air
We go from Bayside High to Bel-Air, with Will Smith having announced back in August that a dramatic reimagining of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in the works. Based on a viral, fan-made trailer created by director Morgan Cooper, Smith says he took inspiration from his fresh interpretation of the show and hopes to make the reboot, simply titled Bel-Air, more gritty.
Due to be set in the modern day, the show will still centre on a kid “born and raised” in West Philadelphia. But, while the show we remember is known and loved for its comedy, this will be a drama that focuses on the dynamics of a Black family living in Bel-Air, Carlton as a Black Republican, and the tensions that will arise between these characters.
Apparently it’s been in the works for over a year already and will run for two seasons, although we don’t yet know when it will be airing, who will star, or whether Smith himself will be making an appearance. Let’s hope so.
Clueless
It’s good news for Clueless fans (all of us, basically), because this firm favourite film from the 90s is being reimagined for the smaller screen. Set in an LA high school in 2020, the show will focus on the right-hand woman of the original movie’s protagonist Cher (played by Alicia Silverstone), Dionne. While we’re not yet sure who will be stepping into Stacey Dash’s shoes to reprise Dionne’s role, we do know that in this new take on the classic, Dionne will have to unravel the mystery of her best friend’s disappearance, all while taking on the responsibility of being the school’s new queen bee.
Again, we don’t have an air date yet, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out.
Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
For anyone who loves a medical drama, the female-led reprisal of Doogie Howser, M.D. might just be for you. Following the budding medical career and teenage strife of 16-year-old Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, the show will follow a similar format to its predecessor. The reboot, however, is based in Hawaii, and will seek to unpick the complications around her mixed-race heritage as well as her life as an up-and-coming young doctor.
Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is being written and produced by Kourtney Kang from Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother, so we can be sure it’s in good hands. But, while we know that it’s been picked up by Disney+ and that it’ll be coming to the streaming service in 2021, we don’t yet have a definite air date.
The Craft: Legacy
If your love of 90s media lies more on the horror side of things, then we have good news for you, too. Cult classic film The Craft, which focuses on a group of four high school students who, sick of being treated like outcasts, start exploring their supernatural powers, has received a modern-day update, too. The reboot, entitled The Craft: Legacy, will feature a new group of wannabe witches, and follow a similar plotline to the original.
Jason Blum, the producer behind smash hit horrors such as Get Out and Paranormal Activity, has worked his magic to ensure the film is spooky enough to do justice to its cult predecessor. And, it’s good news if you want to get your nostalgia fix as soon as possible, because this film is out in cinemas across the UK right now.
