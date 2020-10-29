We go from Bayside High to Bel-Air, with Will Smith having announced back in August that a dramatic reimagining of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in the works. Based on a viral, fan-made trailer created by director Morgan Cooper, Smith says he took inspiration from his fresh interpretation of the show and hopes to make the reboot, simply titled Bel-Air, more gritty.

Due to be set in the modern day, the show will still centre on a kid “born and raised” in West Philadelphia. But, while the show we remember is known and loved for its comedy, this will be a drama that focuses on the dynamics of a Black family living in Bel-Air, Carlton as a Black Republican, and the tensions that will arise between these characters.

Apparently it’s been in the works for over a year already and will run for two seasons, although we don’t yet know when it will be airing, who will star, or whether Smith himself will be making an appearance. Let’s hope so.