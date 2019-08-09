Okay, we know summer isn’t over quite yet, but as the wind and rain descends, we’re getting ready for boxset season. You know what we mean, right? Soon, evenings spent sipping fruit-flavoured cider on a gingham blanket in the park will be nothing but a distant memory. It’s only a matter of weeks until you’ll be packing away your straw bags and sundresses, retiring the factor 50 and saying a sorrowful farewell to bare legs.

But never fear! For autumn brings with it its own perks. There’ll be no more sofa guilt because, when the nights draw in and it’s dark outside at 7pm, what else is there to do, really?

So, in honour of our favourite way to spend a rainy day, we’ve rounded up all the best shows on Amazon Prime with empowered female leads. All of these series are fronted by strong women, each challenging the old-time conventions of the small screen in inspiring new ways.