The 16 best Amazon Prime Video original series of all time

Amazon Prime Video is constantly adding new TV shows and films to its platform. And, while this is great and all, it can leave us positively paralysed by choice when it comes to selecting something to watch over a weekend. So, in a bid to help you sniff out the streaming platform’s most brilliantly bingeable box-sets, we’ve compiled a list of the best Amazon Prime Video original series (so far), to watch or rewatch as you see fit. And don’t worry: from dramas to comedies, thrillers to sci-fi, there’s something on this must-watch list to keep everyone happy…

Little Fires Everywhere Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, this show is based on the best-selling 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, and follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. So what’s so good about it? Well, to quote one satisfied viewer, it’s “intriguing, engaging, thought-provoking… and yet still pure soap opera at its core. A lot of emotion gets packed into each episode!” What’s not to love about that, eh? You can find out everything you need to know about the adaptation here. Free Meek

A chronicle of Meek Mill’s transformation from chart-topping rapper to galvanising face of criminal justice reform, this true-crime docuseries examines how Mill has been repeatedly returned to prison based on trivial violations of his parole, by an allegedly biased judge overseeing his case. Reinvestigating a case filled with allegations of corruption, and probing the problematic circumstances of the original charges (of which Mill still maintains his innocence), Free Meek opens viewers’ eyes to the greater history of criminal justice malpractice against Black offenders. Modern Love Starring Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, and more, Modern Love follows the real-life love stories of readers in the weekly New York Times column of the same name.

And, as per Amazon’s official synopsis, the series “explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the column’s most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast.” Heart-warming, utterly sincere, and deliciously feel-good, prepare to smile until your face aches while watching this TV treasure. And then prepare to really, really, really want to move to New York.

Homecoming

Homecoming: Janelle Monáe plays a veteran who has lost her memory

Homecoming is a psychological thriller based on a fictional podcast of the same name. Julia Roberts stars in season one as a psychologist whose experiment with recuperating soldiers unravels in the face of a dark and mysterious threat. Season two, meanwhile, sees Janelle Monáe star as a military veteran who wakes up in a rowboat in the middle of nowhere, with zero memory of how she got there or who she is. And that’s… well, that’s all we can really say, without spoiling things. Just know that it’s addictive viewing, essentially. Hanna Based on Joe Wright’s 2011 action film starring Saoirse Ronan, Hanna focuses on the show’s eponymous teen (Esmé Creed-Miles), who has been raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. Hidden between the trees, she spends her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). But then rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) stumbles into their woodland hideaway, and all sorts of secrets spill out. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is a 50s Jewish American housewife who lives a seemingly perfect life in New York’s Upper East Side. But one evening, her husband – who she has two children with – says he is leaving her to start a new life with his secretary. Midge reacts by uncharacteristically swigging a whole bottle of wine, jumping on the subway in her nightgown and heading to the Gaslight Club downtown, where she ends up performing one hell of a stand-up routine that changes her life forever… Find out more about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel here.

Undone Undone is prime viewing for those who prefer their TV on the mind-bending side. The elegant animation picks up as 28-year-old Alma (Rosa Salazar) almost dies in a car accident, only to find that she has a new relationship with time. Can she use her newfound skills to find out the truth about her father’s death? Well, if you’ll pardon the pun, only time will tell… The Expanse

The Expanse: a must-watch for sci-fi fans.

Based on the dystopian book series of the same name by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, The Expanse throws viewers in the deep-end amid rising tensions between Earth and Mars. This is only of minor interest to police detective Josephus Miller (Thomas Jane), though: his sole focus is on locating the missing woman he’s been tasked with finding. And he’s convinced that James Holden (Steven Strait) could be the man to help him do just that. As they continue to follow her trail across the solar system, though, the pair unwittingly unravel and place themselves at the centre of a conspiracy. And a conspiracy which threatens the system’s fragile state of Cold War, no less.

The Man In The High Castle Loosely based Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, this tense series takes a look at what the world might look like had the outcome of World War II turned out differently. As you might have imagined, it’s not good: the United States has been divided into three parts, an area controlled by the Japanese, a Nazi-controlled section, and a buffer zone between the two. Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) seems outwardly happy under this totalitarian rule. However, when she receives a mysterious package containing impossible footage of the allies winning WW2, she quickly determines that they hold the key to freedom, and sets out to find their mysterious guardian. Bandish Bandits Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) is a singing prodigy from a classical background. Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a pop sensation on the rise. They should have nothing in common but, when they meet, they decide to set out together on a journey of self-discovery. Why? To see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul. And to give viewers a mesmerising musical experience, too, of course. Watch the trailer below:

Good Omens Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Good Omens sees a fussy angel and a loose-living demon team up in an attempt to stop the approaching Armageddon. Why? Well, because they quite like their new life on earth, and they’re not ready to move just yet. Playing with our preconceived notions of evil (and dishing up a healthy portion of apocalyptic dread), the fantasy series boasts an all-star cast – all of whom serve to help or hinder our ‘heroes’ as they set out to find the missing Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who is unaware that he is meant to bring the end of days upon humanity.

Bosch Bosch is Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series, all about homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and the many, many crimes he solves. It’s hard to avoid spoilers, so we’ll keep this simple: each season focuses on a different murder, each episode is guaranteed to have you peeping out from behind your fingers as dark and twisted events continue to unfold. So, will you be joining Bosch’s many legions of fans? Upload

Upload: this show delivers extreme Black Mirror vibes.

This sci-fi sitcom takes place in the near-future, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. So far, so Black Mirror, right? Well, let us paint you a little picture. The year is 2033, and Brooklyn-born Nora (Andy Allo) is working in a luxurious virtual reality environment. But, when handsome L.A. party boy Nathan (Robbie Amell) crashes his self-driving car, his high-maintenance girlfriend then uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world. What will happen next? Tales From The Loop Based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, Tales From The Loop is a beautifully slow-moving sci-fi. It tells the story of the people who live above ‘The Loop’, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction.

The Vast Of Night If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, then you will definitely want to check out The Vast Of Night. Set in the 1950s, this Amazon Original follows two kids as they search for the source of a mysterious frequency that has descended on their town. Retro sci-fi at its absolute best? Well, based on the glowing reviews this one got at the Toronto Film Festival, we’re gonna say that’s a big fat yes. The Boys

A still from Amazon Prime’s The Boys.

Based on the 2006-12 comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys plunges us headfirst into a world in which superheroes dominate the culture, their stories told in films and their faces plastered all over merchandise. These ‘supes’, though, aren’t using their powers for good. Instead, they’re using it to sexually assault their fans and colleagues, orchestrate disasters to stay relevant, frequent sordid superhero sex clubs, and carry out vicious murders with a twinkle in their eyes. In a bid to expose the truth about the ‘Seven’ and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets, a group called ‘The Boys’ head out on a dangerous mission. It’s the powerless against the powerful – but who will come out on top? Find out more about The Boys here.

