The brainchild of actor, writer and producer Michaela Coel, this groundbreaking show follows Arabella, a woman who was sexually assaulted in a nightclub and is grappling with the after effects.

Based on Coel’s own experience, it’s a clever, powerful exploration into consent in the modern age. “What I’m doing is shining a torch on the grey areas and suddenly they’re not that grey,” she told Helen Bownass . “Somebody took the condom off in the middle of having sex with you. When you talk about it as an idea: why did they do it? Oh they said they felt uncomfortable… But when you actually see it, that’s different. That is transparency.”

As nominations for the Golden Globes were announced earlier this month, those in and out of the industry were horrified when the show didn’t receive any. At all.

Adele is also a fan. She took to Instagram saying it’s “the best thing I’ve seen on British TV for yeaaaarssss!! It’s wholesome, uncomfortable, hilarious but terribly sad and then awkward…and then it makes you cough a bit for no reason and also makes you go put the kettle on, for no reason.” You’ll want to put this one at the top of your to watch list.

Watch I May Destroy You on BBC iPlayer now