In honour of the moment, here are just a few of our favourite British original productions by Netflix – from critically acclaimed period drama to tense thrillers, cutting-edge comedy and beyond.

The Crown

Emma Corrin starrs as Princess Diana in The Crown

This sumptuous retelling of Royal Family history is now in its fourth season, with drama and decadence aplenty. While the Peter Morgan-created series has many fictional embellishments, it also provides a captivating glimpse into the reign of the Queen and her closest consorts. Adultery, lies and political scandal all feature heavily, along with evocative cinematography and some truly show-stopping costumes. An all-star cast, including Olivia Colman as the Queen and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, is the cherry on the cake.

You may also like The Crown season 4: everything you need to know about the new series

Criminal



Criminal is a critically acclaimed police drama starring Sophie Okonedo

This pared-back police drama is now in season two, and just as powerful as ever. A formidable line-up including Sophie Okonedo, Kit Harington and Sharon Horgan take the lead in four episodes, each dealing with a different case – from the mysterious disappearance of a student to a contested rape. All you, as the viewer, see is the police interview for each crime: a deceptively mundane setting for a riot of mind games, and whodunit twists and turns.

Sex Education

Revisit the trials of teenagehood in Sex Education

This frank comedy drama is the breath of fresh air we all need in our lives. Otis (Asa Butterfield) is the son of a sex therapist who decides to use his insider knowledge to set up a clinic at school with the help of his new friend Maeve (Emma Mackey). The show’s creator Laurie Nunn dives headfirst into issues such as female masturbation and revenge porn, in a laugh-out-loud series that will take you straight back to your teenage days.

You may also like Sex Education’s intimacy director explains her very important role on set

After Life

Known as the Marmite of the Netflix world, this black comedy nevertheless has a growing fan base drawn to its unique take on bereavement and the process of loss. Tony (Ricky Gervais) is left distraught after the death of his wife Lisa, but his coping mechanism is to press self-destruct and lash out at everyone around him. Diane Morgan, Ashley Jensen and Mandeep Dhillon join Gervais in a moreish and surprisingly moving series.

You may also like Netflix’s After Life: why this supporting character is so important right now

Black Mirror

The latest season of Black Mirror stars Miley Cyrus

Now in its fifth season, this dystopian series created by Charlie Brooker just keeps getting better and better. In its latest outing, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott stars as a taxi driver grappling with technology addiction, while Miley Cyrus plays a global pop star who releases an AI version of herself (as you do). Moments of subversive humour are woven in with an unsettling approach to the impact of tech-powered overload.

You may also like Stay Close: Cush Jumbo to star in new Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben thriller

The Stranger

This addictive thriller is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Harlan Coben, with a relocation from US to UK shores. Filmed in Manchester, the series follows the story of Adam Price (Richard Armitage), whose seemingly idyllic marriage to Corinne (Dervla Kirwan) is shattered one night by a secret told by a stranger in a bar. Jennifer Saunders also stars in her first dramatic performance for this dark and twisty series. The Duchess

Katherine Ryan in The Duchess

This semi-autobiographical sitcom from comedian Katherine Ryan challenges the stereotype of what it means to be a modern-day single mum. “Katherine”, a pottery maker, wears high fashion to do the school run, and is unapologetically abrasive: “I don’t think a woman has to be nice and warm to be likeable,” Ryan explains to Stylist. The series is loosely based on Ryan’s own experiences of raising her daughter alone, with high-paced humour and relatability throughout.

You may also like The Duchess star Katherine Ryan: “Single motherhood is nothing to be ashamed of”

Our Planet This eight-part series explores the “beauty and fragility” of our natural world, as narrated in the sonorous tones of Sir David Attenborough. Filmed in 50 countries over a period of four years, Our Planet features epic rainforest, desert and Arctic landscapes that are teeming with species under threat. It’s these close-up encounters with rare and spectacular wildlife that form the emotional pull of the show, providing an urgent rallying call for conservationism. A must-watch for anyone who cares about climate change.

Images: Netflix