Supermarket chain Aldi has kicked off the festive season with a teaser advert starring its beloved Christmas character, Kevin the Carrot.

Taking to social media on Sunday (1 November) to share the festive ad, which is titled Peel The Need, Aldi captioned the 40-second clip: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s both and there’s a carrot in the cockpit.”

The teaser trailer – which shows Kevin flying a plane through the mountains with his friend Turkey strapped in the back – sees the pair stop to take a picture of Santa as he flies through the sky. However, things go wrong when Turkey says he’s “roasting” and decides to open a window, accidentally pressing the eject button and catapulting Kevin out of the cockpit.

The advert comes to an end with Kevin parachuting through the sky shouting for help as he floats down into the mountains below, as the hashtag #WhereIsKevin appears on screen.

Chances are we’ll be hearing more about Kevin and his adventures as the festive season gets underway.