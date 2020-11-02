Christmas adverts 2020: Aldi and Argos just became the first major retailers to unveil their festive offerings
- Lauren Geall
We may still have quite a while to wait until the big day, but these festive adverts are already getting us in the mood for Christmas 2020.
Although it’s likely that Christmas 2020 will end up looking a bit different compared to the ones we’ve celebrated in the past, there’s one aspect of the festive season that will never change: our love of the annual Christmas adverts.
From the anticipation of the John Lewis spectacle to the fun of Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot, you can always count on the Christmas adverts to provide some festive cheer ahead of the main event on 25 December.
Last year, our favourites included John Lewis’ heartwarming tale of Edgar the excitable dragon (featuring a beautiful cover of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling re-recorded by Bastille’s Dan Smith) and Sky’s advert featuring the one and only E.T.
Although we may still have quite a while to wait until the big day itself, some of the UK’s biggest retailers have already begun to release their Christmas adverts for 2020.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s been released so far.
Aldi
Argos
We’ll be updating this piece with more adverts as they get released, so keep your eyes peeled for more announcements.
Image: Aldi