Christmas adverts 2020: Aldi and Argos just became the first major retailers to unveil their festive offerings

Lauren Geall
Kevin the Carrot in Aldi's 2020 Christmas advert

We may still have quite a while to wait until the big day, but these festive adverts are already getting us in the mood for Christmas 2020.

Although it’s likely that Christmas 2020 will end up looking a bit different compared to the ones we’ve celebrated in the past, there’s one aspect of the festive season that will never change: our love of the annual Christmas adverts.

From the anticipation of the John Lewis spectacle to the fun of Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot, you can always count on the Christmas adverts to provide some festive cheer ahead of the main event on 25 December.

Last year, our favourites included John Lewis’ heartwarming tale of Edgar the excitable dragon (featuring a beautiful cover of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling re-recorded by Bastille’s Dan Smith) and Sky’s advert featuring the one and only E.T.

Christmas lockdown: how will restrictions impact Christmas 2020?

Although we may still have quite a while to wait until the big day itself, some of the UK’s biggest retailers have already begun to release their Christmas adverts for 2020.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s been released so far. 

  • Aldi

    Supermarket chain Aldi has kicked off the festive season with a teaser advert starring its beloved Christmas character, Kevin the Carrot.

    Taking to social media on Sunday (1 November) to share the festive ad, which is titled Peel The Need, Aldi captioned the 40-second clip: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s both and there’s a carrot in the cockpit.”

    The teaser trailer – which shows Kevin flying a plane through the mountains with his friend Turkey strapped in the back – sees the pair stop to take a picture of Santa as he flies through the sky. However, things go wrong when Turkey says he’s “roasting” and decides to open a window, accidentally pressing the eject button and catapulting Kevin out of the cockpit.

    The advert comes to an end with Kevin parachuting through the sky shouting for help as he floats down into the mountains below, as the hashtag #WhereIsKevin appears on screen.

    Chances are we’ll be hearing more about Kevin and his adventures as the festive season gets underway. 

  • Argos

    Although Argos announced that it would stop printing its catalogue earlier this year (much to our disappointment), the beloved ‘book of dreams’ is back for its Christmas 2020 advert.

    Featuring a new song by Gary Barlow, the advert follows the story of two sisters – Lucy and Daisy – who receive a magic set for Christmas.

    Throughout the advert, we see the girls shift from amateur magicians to expert performers, transforming their living room into a fully equipped theatre in the process.

    There’s even an appearance from a rather cute dachshund, who assists the girls in one of their most challenging tricks. 

We’ll be updating this piece with more adverts as they get released, so keep your eyes peeled for more announcements.

Image: Aldi

