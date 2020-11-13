The 19 best Christmas adverts of all time ever

As a rule, the majority of us tend to find adverts annoying. Back in the old pre-streaming days, we used to groan when they popped up on the telly. We’d use that five-minute window between TV shows to wander off and make ourselves a cuppa, nip to the toilet, source snacks, or feed the cat.

And nowadays? Well, nowadays we have the option to ‘skip ad’ if we want to – and plenty of us want to.

When winter rolls around, though, our relationship with adverts tends to change dramatically. Because even the most ardent advert hater in the world can’t resist a good Christmas commercial.