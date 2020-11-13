The 19 best Christmas adverts of all time ever
From one iconic kiss under the mistletoe to a child dressed as a plug, we take a look back at some of the most magical (and memorable) Christmas adverts of all time.
As a rule, the majority of us tend to find adverts annoying. Back in the old pre-streaming days, we used to groan when they popped up on the telly. We’d use that five-minute window between TV shows to wander off and make ourselves a cuppa, nip to the toilet, source snacks, or feed the cat.
And nowadays? Well, nowadays we have the option to ‘skip ad’ if we want to – and plenty of us want to.
When winter rolls around, though, our relationship with adverts tends to change dramatically. Because even the most ardent advert hater in the world can’t resist a good Christmas commercial.
Why? Well, because they tug at our heartstrings. Because they conjure up a childhood memory so strong, so nostalgic, that it makes us weak at the knees. Because we live for the romanticised image of a white Christmas. Because they aren’t selling anything, not really: all they aim to do is make us feel seriously warm and fuzzy inside.
With that in mind, then, we’ve taken a look back at the many, many, many Christmas adverts we’ve been gifted over the years, and pulled out the very best.
Prepare to laugh, cry, and everything else in between…
The best Christmas adverts of all time
Mistletoe – Yellow Pages (1992)
Magic Moments – Quality Street (1992)
“Go On, Then” – Lurpak (1994)
Holidays Are Coming – Coca Cola (1995)
Phenomenal Christmas – Irn Bru (2006)
Christmas Food – M&S (2006)
Aliens – Argos (2012)
The Journey – John Lewis (2012)
Monty The Penguin – John Lewis (2014)
1914 – Sainsbury’s (2014)
Special Because – Boots (2014)
Mrs Claus – M&S (2014)
English For Beginners – Allegro (2016)
Coming Home For Christmas – Heathrow (2016)
Kevin – Aldi (2017)
The Big Night – Sainsbury’s (2018)
Reindeer Ready – McDonald’s (2019)
From Our Family To Yours – Disney (2020)
Give Something Only You Can Give – Coca Cola (2020)
Main image: Courtesy of Sainsbury’s.