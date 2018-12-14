Ah Christmas, its for bringing the whole family together in peace and harmony isn’t it?

At least when in front of the TV anyway, so its a good job brand new festive entertainment is never in short supply. Every year Terrestrial, Freeview & Sky channels all roll out Christmas TV schedules jam-packed with festive TV, in the form of costume dramas, family film premieres and the inevitable soap festive specials, from the likes of Corrie and Eastenders, which always seem to reserve the most grim storylines of the year for Christmas Day. (Why is that?)

Having new Christmas TV to watch is all well and good and in keeping with the festive mentality of ‘out with the old and in with the new’. But if we are really honest with ourselves, one of the fundamental highlights of the festive season is the annual opportunity to re-watch our favourite Christmas episode from some of our favourite TV shows.

That’s why at Stylist we’ve compiled our top ten Christmas TV specials, guaranteed to give you all the festive nostalgia. There are throwbacks to nineties festive episodes from crowdpleasing shows like Friends and The Gilmore Girls, to British comedy classics like Gavin & Stacey, then going back further of field, we have Christmas classics from Blackadder and The Royle Family. Perfect for watching with the family, or alone with a gin spiked hot chocolate and a (personalised) tin of Quality Street.