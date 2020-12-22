9 incredible David Attenborough documentaries to stream this Christmas

With so much going on in the world right now, it’s safe to say we’re in need of a break. And just because we can’t jet off on holiday, doesn’t mean we can’t explore all the wonders the world has to offer thanks to the sheer variety of nature documentaries that are available to watch online. In particular, David Attenborough’s documentaries are a must-watch for anyone looking for a bit of escapism this Christmas.

You may also like A Perfect Planet: David Attenborough’s new documentary may be his most stunning yet

With subjects ranging from the depths of the ocean to the icy expanses of Antarctica, Attenborough’s documentaries are famed for their stunning footage and engaging narration – and with so many available to stream now, there’s never been a better time to revisit them. With this in mind, we’ve compiled this list of the best Attenborough documentaries available for you to stream over the Christmas break, perfect for that weird time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

A Life On Our Planet



By giving viewers a closer look at Attenborough’s travels throughout his 60-year career, A Life On Our Planet is as much about the changing natural world as it is about the man who documented it all. The film – which aired on Netflix earlier this year – sees Attenborough reflect on the defining moments of his career as a naturalist and the effect that climate change is having on the areas he has visited throughout his career. Described by Attenborough as his “witness statement,” A Life On Our Planet isn’t one to miss. A Life On Our Planet is available to stream on Netflix

Seven Worlds, One Planet



If you didn’t catch Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet series when it aired at the end of 2019, now’s the time to give it a watch. With each episode in the series dedicated to a different continent of the world, there’s plenty to learn. From the fireflies that populate the forests of Mississippi to the haunting song of the Sumatran rhino nestled in the tropical forests of the Himalayas, the careful detail of each episode in the Seven Worlds, One Planet series makes it a real treat to watch. Seven Worlds, One Planet is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Planet Earth

Known for being one of Attenborough’s most iconic projects, Planet Earth was the most expensive nature documentary series ever commissioned by the BBC when it was released in 2006, and the first to be filmed in high definition. Filmed over four years across 64 different countries, each of the series’ 11 episodes features a different habitat on Earth, from the deep caves of Mexico to the unforgiving temperatures of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert. Planet Earth is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Planet Earth II

Just when the world thought Planet Earth couldn’t be beaten, the BBC went and produced Planet Earth II. The first-ever series produced by the programmer in ultra-high definition, each episode of Planet Earth II sees Attenborough look at a different habitat and the animals fighting to survive there, from the peregrine falcons which hunt among New York City’s skyscrapers to the ninja frogs fighting off wasps in flooded forests. Planet Earth II is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Extinction: The Facts



Extinction: The Facts may deal with a particularly heavy subject matter, but that doesn’t make it any less worth watching. With a million species now at risk of extinction, this one-off film – which aired on the BBC earlier this year – sees Attenborough explore the impact such a massive loss of biodiversity could have on our lives, including how it could put us at greater risk of pandemic diseases in the future. Extinction: The Facts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Our Planet



Since its release in 2019, Our Planet has attracted a cult following, won an Emmy and been the subject of critical acclaim – and it’s not hard to see why. With its incredible cinematography and fascinating narration, Our Planet gives viewers the opportunity to get up-close with creatures, habitats and systems from all over the world. Punctuated with reminders about what’s at stake due to climate change, Our Planet is a seriously eye-opening watch. Our Planet is available to stream on Netflix

Frozen Planet Unlike some of his other documentaries, Frozen Planet sees Attenborough focus his attention on a particular area of the planet – the Arctic and Antarctic. Throughout the seven-part series, Attenborough and his team explore how the polar regions transform throughout the year, and how the animals who live there are equipped to survive the harshest of habitats. Frozen Planet is available to stream on iPlayer

Blue Planet II



If you’re itching to learn something new this Christmas, look no further than Blue Planet II, Attenborough’s deep dive into the mysterious depths of the world’s oceans. Featuring rare footage of some of the ocean’s most unique creatures, Blue Planet II takes viewers on a journey from the bustling atmosphere of the world’s coral reefs to the vast ocean deserts where only the fittest survive. If you plan on watching any Attenborough documentaries this Christmas, make sure this one’s on your list. Blue Planet II is available to stream on BBC iPlayer



Life On Earth

Although the natural world may have changed since Attenborough made Life On Earth back in 1979, his infectious enthusiasm for the incredible creatures which live on our planet remains unchanged. Comprising 13 episodes and recognised as one of Attenborough’s most iconic series, the series tracks the origins of life on earth, from the first primitive cells to the plants and animals that came to populate all corners of the world. Life On Earth is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy