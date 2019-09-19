There’s a unique kind of horror which comes from watching a gripping dystopian TV series or film. Instead of the blood-splashed, monster-filled fear fest of a classic horror movie, the dystopia is much subtler in its terror: and that’s exactly what makes them so scary.

The opposite of utopia, dystopia is a fictional state or society in which things are going wrong: whether it’s extreme injustice at the hands of a totalitarian state, or societal breakdown as a result of climate change, most people will be suffering. Some worlds may be post-apocalyptic or futuristic, but the core of the issue is the same: it’s all going downhill.

It’s no secret why dystopia is such a popular genre nowadays. With the climate crisis threatening the future of the planet, and abortion bans becoming commonplace in states across the US, the prospect of dystopia has become more real and frightening than ever.