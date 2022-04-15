With all of the excellent TV that’s come out this year so far, it’s a wonder we find any time to watch it all. From terrestrial channels like ITV, BBC and Channel 4 to streaming platforms such as Disney+, Netflix and NOW TV, there’s a veritable feast of television to consume at all times. The temptation for a bank holiday weekend, then, is to sit back and relax with a watchlist as long as your arm. But what if we told you that there’s a plethora of shows to watch that are brand new and being released this weekend? We know, we know. It can all be a bit overwhelming but that’s what this bumper TV guide is for.

So, sit back, relax and prepare to use this as your weekend watchlist of dreams.

Michelle Dockery in Anatomy Of A Scandal

Friday 15 April Anatomy Of A Scandal We’ve been eagerly awaiting this Netflix series since we first learnt it was coming to the streaming platform. It lands on Friday, when we know it will be binge-watched almost immediately – there’s just something about a story of UK politics, sex and scandal that means we just know this drama will be all we’re thinking about over the bank holiday weekend. It also comes from the same team behind hit series like The Undoing and Big Little Lies so prepare for an in-depth psychological thriller of epic proportions. When to watch: 15 April via Netflix

Dinosaurs: The Final Day With David Attenborough airs this bank holiday weekend.

Dinosaurs: The Final Day With David Attenborough It seems as though whenever there’s an extended weekend or day off, David Attenborough comes to the rescue with another one of his documentaries. This time round, Attenborough brings to life the last days of the dinosaurs. It seems like the ideal thing to wind down your week with or catch it on iPlayer later on this weekend (when you’re likely to be hungover or relaxed). As the synopsis reads: “Palaeontologist Robert DePalma has made an incredible discovery in a prehistoric graveyard: fossilised creatures, astonishingly well preserved, that could help change our understanding of the last days of the dinosaurs. “Evidence from his site records the day when an asteroid bigger than Mount Everest devastated our planet and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Based on brand new evidence, witness the catastrophic events of that day play out minute by minute.” When to watch: 6:30pm on BBC One

Roar: Apple TV+’s new feminist anthology series boasts a seriously impressive cast

Roar As soon as we saw the trailer for this brilliant – yet bizarre – new Apple TV+ series, we had a feeling it would linger with us long after watching it. In it, Nicole Kidman is eating photographs (yes, literally) and Meera Syal (The Split) is trying to return her husband in a store. The anthology series is eight episodes long and will explore womanhood in all of its glorious forms, all with a touch of magical realism. Other big names in the series include Alison Brie (GLOW), Issa Rae (Insecure), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW).

When to watch: 15 April via Apple TV+

Sandra Oh in BBC's Killing Eve

Saturday 16 April Killing Eve If you’ve been watching the episodes of Killing Eve weekly, you’re nearing the end of the fourth and final series. And this Saturday, it’s time to prepare for its penultimate instalment. While we’ll miss seeing Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) playing an intense game of cat and mouse on our screens, the series has so far delivered its fair share of tension – both physical and sexual, we must say – and violence. We’re sure the last two episodes will deliver much of the same and we can’t wait. When to watch: 9:15pm on BBC One

Derry Girls season 3: the Channel 4 show is finally returning to screens tonight – here’s what to expect

Derry Girls The TV offerings for Saturday may be a little on the lighter side but we say it’s the perfect opportunity to play catch up. Hit comedy series Derry Girls returned to our screens this week and as well as the sad realisation that it’s the final time we’ll be seeing the gang on our screens, it’s exactly the kind of light-hearted, silly and fun humour we need at the moment. Oh and there’s a pretty random guest star in its first episode too. When to watch: available to stream on All4

The Invictus Games return to BBC One this weekend.

Sunday 17 April Invictus Games In 2014, Harry set up the Invictus Games for members of the armed forces (from around the world) who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses. Well, the Invictus Games are back and the Prince Harry-founded event will take place this year in The Hague, Netherlands from 16 to 22 April after being delayed by the pandemic. Team UK will be competing in nine sports at the Invictus Games: athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, swimming and sitting volleyball. So get ready to cheer on your team of choice. When to watch: 4:20pm on BBC One

Doctor Who Legend Of The Sea Devils airs on BBC One this weekend.

Doctor Who: Legend Of The Sea Devils If you’re a Doctor Who fan, you’ll likely be excited for the upcoming special one-off episode coming this weekend. As the synopsis reads: “In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor, Yaz and Dan come face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries, the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the 19th century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?” When to watch: 7:10pm on BBC One

Gentleman Jack season 2: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard.

Gentleman Jack After what seemed like an eternity, Gentleman Jack is back and this Sunday is the series’ second episode. We’ve already got a taste of what’s to come for trailblazing lesbian landowner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and her partner Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) but the drama is only just warming up. As usual, Lister is defying societal expectations by taking a keen interest in medicine, mathematics and “all the things women aren’t supposed to be interested in” – including her unconventional love life. When to watch: 9pm on BBC One

Anne Darwin (Dolan) and her sons (played by Mark Stanley and Dominic Applewhite) in ITV's The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe This shocking case of deception has been the fodder for documentaries, podcasts and now is being dramatised for ITV. The four-part drama tells the real-life story of Anne and John Darwin who deceived the world – and their family – into thinking that John was dead after a tragic canoeing accident in 2002. Leading the cast as the enigmatic couple are Monica Dolan (Black Mirror, A Very English Scandal) and Eddie Marsan (Ridley Road, Ray Donovan). Marsan will be starring as John, who faked his own death to claim life insurance and avoid bankruptcy. The drama will focus on the case from the perspective of Anne, who struggled to keep the secret for years – and we can’t wait to see the new drama unfold. When to watch: 9pm on ITV

Stephen Mangan and Lara Pulver as Stephen and Kate in BBC One's The Split.

Monday 18 April The Split Another episode of The Split is upon us and even though this is only the third episode, the emotional toll of the legal drama is real. In the best possible way, of course. After a shock death, a new relationship and scandals galore, we can’t wait to see how the divorce lawyer drama will continue. As rumours of a series spin-off continue to circulate, we’ll just have to see how this series wraps up. When to watch: 9pm on BBC One

House Of Maxwell is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

House Of Maxwell This informative documentary goes beyond the headlines and investigates the Maxwell family and their scandalous past. Many people will already be aware of the story of Ghislaine’s father, newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, who died under mysterious circumstances after going missing from his yacht in 1991. But at the heart of this family is an extraordinary story of privilege, deception and lies that goes far beyond Ghislaine. This is the final episode of the three-part docuseries but can be watched in full on BBC iPlayer now. When to watch: 9pm on BBC Two

Rose Matafeo's Horndog stand-up comedy special airs this weekend on BBC Three.

Rose Matafeo’s Horndog In need of a little bit of levity for your bank holiday weekend? One of our favourite comedians, Rose Matafeo, is here to bring just that. In this stand-up special, Matafeo jokes about everything from kissing nearly ten men in her life (which makes her a “total horndog”), a whirlwind of mid-twenties angst and the frenetic world of her teenage years. When to watch: 10pm on BBC Three The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe The second episode of the new ITV drama is being aired consecutively on the night after its premiere. So, if you enjoyed the first episode, tune in and get ready to dig deeper into the bizarre case of John and Anne Darwin. When to watch: 9pm on ITV

Other things to stream over the bank holiday weekend: Julia

The hype around celebrity chef Julia Childs may have bypassed the UK but there’s no denying the influence that the famed chef had for women on TV. We already knew it was going to be a good series once we learnt that Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire was taking the helm as Julia. The series explores “an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. “At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.” The first three episodes of Julia are now available to watch on NOW TV with an Entertainment Membership. Our Great National Parks



If nature documentaries are your idea of prime TV (trust us, it’s ours too) then you’ll be suitably excited for Netflix’s latest series. This epic five-part show comes from the executive producer of Blue Planet II and we get to discover extraordinary national parks and wild spaces across five different continents, narrated by the dulcet tones of former US president Barack Obama. Our Great National Parks is available to stream on Netflix now. Dirty Lines



If shows that drum up their fair share of nostalgia sound like your idea of TV heaven, this new Netflix series will be perfect for you. Taking place in 80s Amsterdam, Dirty Lines is based on the true story of the first phone sex line in the Dutch capital. Per the official synopsis: “Psychology student Marly Salomon takes on a side job working for a brand new firm: Teledutch – a company started by two brothers, Frank and Ramon Stigter, who established Europe’s first erotic telephone lines. “Frank and Ramon become rich overnight and Marly finds herself immersed in this wild and rapid transformation. The final years of the Cold War sparked a sense of hope and inspired a new generation to celebrate life to its fullest. Amsterdam became the centre of that cultural revolution with a radically new form of music: house and a new love drug: XTC. “The erotic phone lines offer the opportunity to experience anonymous sex in a new way, changing the morality of its consumers, but also very much the people creating it.”

Dirty Lines is available to stream on Netflix now. Hard Cell



Catherine Tate is back on our screens for a brand new Netflix comedy. This time round, we follow the events of a fictional women’s prison. The mockumentary follows staff and inmates as they rehearse a musical to be performed inside the institution and it’s both written by and starring comedian Catherine Tate in multiple different roles. Hard Cell is available to stream on Netflix now. The Missing This BBC crime drama sits at the top of our list of all-time favourite series for a reason: it’s tense, slow-burning in the kind of way you want from a gritty investigation, and will honestly keep you guessing till the very last moments of each episode. If you’ve never had the chance to watch the two series (or if you have and just want a rewatch), it’s coming to Disney+ in time for a bank holiday binge-watch. The first season deals with a missing child case that will leave you suspicious of everyone in the French town where it’s set. The second series, however, is both chilling and addictive to watch. It hones in on the daughter of a British military family in Germany who has been missing and turns up one day – but everything is not as it seems. The Missing is available to stream on Disney+ now. The Mick

Sometimes sitcoms are the only thing we want to watch – they’re easy to watch, laugh out loud funny and totally addictive. The Mick has just landed on Disney+ and we can’t wait to get stuck in. The Fox comedy follows a woman who has to move to a wealthy neighbourhood to raise her sister’s children, and realises that they are very spoilt. The Mick is available to stream on Disney+ now.

