There is a very clever test – also known as the Bechdel Test – that assesses a movie’s treatment of its female characters. In order to pass the test, a movie must have at least two women who talk to each other about something other than men. Simple right?

Wrong. Given that a lot of the time getting a ring from a man is deemed the high point of women’s lives, finding films where women have genuine relationships with each other isn’t as easy as you’d think.