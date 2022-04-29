There’s just something about a good thriller that gets us excited. Whether it’s the slow burn, the fast pace, the dynamic characters or the edge-of-your-seat plotlines, there’s something indisputable about the way these shows have us firmly in their grip. Thrillers don’t just have to be crime-related, oh no. They can traverse drama, romance, scandal and everything in between. While recent TV has been superb, we’ve been missing some female-led dramas that have really kept us guessing, left us obsessed and had us thinking about them long after watching.

Have no fear, though, we’re here to fill you in on the very best that television has to offer in terms of female-led thrillers that have us anticipating a great binge-watch. With that, scroll on for some of the best – and most recent – female-focused thrillers that have us excited.

DI Ray



DI Ray will be making its way to our screens on Monday 2 May.

This new ITV drama is not only written by crime thriller connoisseur Jed Mercurio, but it also stars Parminder Nagra of Bend It Like Beckham and ER fame. This drama will not only turn the crime drama genre on its head with its focus on South Asian identity, but it also promises much of the same thrills and twists as other Mercurio dramas such as Line Of Duty, Trigger Point and Bloodlands. The drama is set in Birmingham and will focus on Rachita Ray, the Leicester-born police officer who’s assigned a “culturally specific homicide (CSH)” on the first day of her new role following a promotion. What transpires is a murder case that’s embroiled in organised crime, but is also a personal journey for Ray, in which she has to become confident in calling out bias and navigating her own. DI Ray will premiere on ITV on Monday 2 April at 9pm.

You may also like DI Ray: this gripping new ITV crime thriller tackles some difficult questions about identity and is coming to our screens very soon

The Cane Field Killings

Kim Engelbrecht stars as criminal profiler, Reyka Gama in Channel 4's The Cane Field Killings.

This South African thriller made waves when it aired across the globe and has recently been released – as a boxset, may we add – on All4. It’s not for the fainthearted and may be gruesome in parts, but that’s quickly made up for with its gritty plotline that will leave you guessing till it’s very last moments. Leading the cast of this drama as criminal profiler Reyka Gama is Kim Engelbrecht (Bullet Proof, The Flash) who shines as a brilliant career-driven woman, but is also dealing with her own secret past. You see, Reyka was abducted as a child by farmer Angus Speelman (played by Game Of Thrones’ Iain Glen) and has lived with the consequences of that ever since. Now, though, she channels that traumatic experience to attempt to enter the mindset of Africa’s most notorious criminals. The Cane Field Killings is available to watch on All4 now.

Shining Girls



Elisabeth Moss is leading the cast of Apple TV+'s Shining Girls.

We’re counting down the days until this Apple TV+ series comes to our screens and we don’t have long to wait at all as the first three episodes are airing tomorrow (29 April). This series not only has Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) taking the helm but also has a tale of murder-mystery to get stuck into. As the show’s official synopsis reads: “When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez to uncover her attacker’s identity. “As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.” The first three episodes of Shining Girls will premiere on Apple TV+ on 29 April, followed by weekly episodes every Friday afterwards.

You may also like Shining Girls: Elisabeth Moss will star in and exec-produce a new Apple TV+ thriller

Better



I Hate Suzie's Leila Farzad will be leading the case of new BBC One drama, Better.

BBC One knows how to do a thriller – just look at the success of Chloe, The Tourist and The Girl Before. What we love more than anything, though, is a drama with a touch of intrigue, scandal and the seedy British underworld. Better promises all that and more – and we can’t wait until it lands on our screens. Leading the series will be Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5) as enigmatic DI Lou Slack. Her character is a legendary detective but lying beneath her success is a long-standing history of police corruption and a friendship with the head of Leeds criminal underworld, Col (Andrew Buchan). Filming is currently underway for this series, but trust us, it’s firmly on our radar as a drama we need to watch immediately.

Better will air on BBC One at a date TBC.

You may also like BBC One’s Better: Leila Farzad is confirmed to lead the cast of this bold new thriller and we have all the exciting details

The Pact



Rakie Ayola will be leading the cast as social worker Christine in BBC's The Pact.

If you watched the first series of The Pact, you’ll know that the focus of this series is not just on murder, but also on female friendships and all the complicated dynamics that can come from them. Especially when you’re all thrown into a scandal together. Well, the second series has been confirmed and it’ll follow an entirely new group of people – but still with a fierce female lead. Bafta-winning actor Rakie Ayola will be leading the cast as social worker Christine and the series will explore her and her family, whose loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger. The stranger in question is claiming a connection that is almost unimaginable, but what will unfold is a story of hidden secrets, morality and, of course, a pact being made. We cannot wait. The Pact will air on BBC One later this year.

You may also like The Pact series 2: BBC One’s smash hit crime thriller is returning with a brand new story

City On Fire



Jemima Kirke is set to star in Apple TV+'s City On Fire.

We may be counting down the days until we see Jemima Kirke on our screens in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling Conversations With Friends, but Kirke also has a thriller on her hands that we can’t wait for. The upcoming Apple TV+ project promises to be a tense crime drama based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg. The eight-episode series will explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding Samantha Cicciaro’s death in Central Park. “As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.” While a wealth of cast members have been announced and filming is currently underway, we don’t have any word on release date just yet but will be eagerly anticipating that announcement. City On Fire will air on Apple TV+ at a date TBC.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy