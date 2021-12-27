If you’re reading this, you’ve likely gotten through your fair share of turkey-based leftovers, exhausted all of the board games and are slowly coming to the end of your festive drinks supply. Sounds like an ideal situation to be in, if we’re honest. One thing that’s brilliant about this ‘lull’ period between Christmas, New Year’s Eve and when we all have to return to work, though, is the time we have to catch up on our favourite (and brand new) shows. Never has there been a better time than now to hunker down and watch that new movie, documentary or TV series. Not entirely sure what new shows and films are available to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Welcome to your hungover TV guide.

Claire Foy stars in BBC's A Very British Scandal

27 December A Very British Scandal - episode 2 You’ll have likely read about how much we can’t wait to watch this new BBC drama starring The Crown’s Claire Foy, and obviously, we lapped up its first episode last night. Well, be sure to set your reminders for this evening as the second episode airs. Margaret, Duchess of Argyll (played by Foy) was a charismatic, stylish force but her divorce dominated the front pages as accusations of “forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture” were all brought to the fore, according to the synopsis. The whole situation played out in the storm of the 60s media but this drama explores the scandal, how it perpetuated attitudes towards women at the time and takes a close look at institutional misogyny. When to watch: 9pm on BBC One

Matt Smith will be the leading voice in animated movie Superworm

28 December Superworm If you’re after some well-meaning, hilarious animated fun, Superworm is the ideal watch to get into. The thoughtful comic hero with a difference, this comedy actually boasts an all-star cast. Superworm will be narrated by Oscar winner Olivia Colman while Emmy nominee Matt Smith will be playing the hero, Superworm. They are joined by Patricia Allison (Sex Education) as Butterfly, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Mary Poppins Returns) as Wizard Lizard and Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) as the Crow, with comedian Cariad Lloyd as Mama Toad. When to watch: 1:25pm on BBC One A Very British Scandal The ever scandalous and dramatically brilliant BBC drama continues tonight. It’s the third and final episode of the mini-series so prepare for a raucous ride. When to watch: 9pm on BBC One

Lady Gaga At The BBC will air on BBC Two

29 December Lady Gaga At The BBC This one-off special is a great one for any Gaga fans out there. Expect footage of past BBC performances including her 2011 appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend – as well as a more demure, jazz Gaga in her past duet with Tony Bennett on Strictly Come Dancing. When to watch: 29 December at 11:20pm on BBC Two The Book Of Boba Fett If you’re a Star Wars fan, this one’s for you. The latest Star Wars spin-off is set to land on Disney+ on 29 December and follows bounty hunter Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison). “On the sands of Tatooine, bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy’s underworld and fight for Jabba the Hutt’s old territory,” the synopsis reads. When to watch: 29 December via Disney+

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Don't Look Up

30 December While the new streaming offerings may be light on the ground for today, you can always use it to catch up on shows and movies you may have missed over Christmas. Amazon Prime Video’s Yearly Departed will take a look back at 2021 and is hosted by Emmy Award-nominee and Insecure actor Yvonne Orji. It features an all-female lineup of comedians and guests, including Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks) and others. If you were too busy wrapping presents on Christmas Eve (we’ve all been there), perhaps you also missed the new Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

Two low-level astronomers embark on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. It looks like a hilarious (and very realistic) take on misinformation and expert knowledge. The hotly anticipated film also boasts a cast of very familiar faces from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill.

Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman star as Nina and Leda in The Lost Daughter.

You may also like Winter TV: 24 of the best shows and films to watch while you cosy up for a night in

31 December Queer Eye: season 6 The Fab Five are back for season six and we couldn’t be happier to see them back on our screens. This time round, the Emmy award-winning bunch are going to Austin, Texas, where they’ll be working their magic, and from the look of their fabulous Netflix date announcement (see above), it’ll be nothing but good vibes.

When to watch: 31 December via Netflix The Lost Daughter This film was met with a four-minute standing ovation when it premiered at Venice Film Festival and we can see why. An emotional psychodrama focusing on motherhood, life, love and all the gritty in-between moments of all those things.

It’s packed full of slow suspense and boasts a stellar female-led cast with Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley all taking the lead. A perfect one for a relaxed New Year’s Eve afternoon watch. When to watch: 31 December via Netflix Stay Close Stay Close is the new drama that will make you question how much you really know someone. You know, just some light entertainment for New Year’s Eve, of course.

The new Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on NYE and promises eight episodes of pure suspense and secrets – we cannot wait. The synopsis reads: “Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them: Megan (Cush Jumbo) a working mother of three; Ray (Richard Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer; Broome (James Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case; and Lorraine (Sarah Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?” When to watch: 31 December via Netflix

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jamie Dornan star in BBC's The Tourist.

1 January Attenborough And The Mammoth Graveyard Watching Attenborough over the festive period just feels so very right – that’s why we’re excited to see in the new year with one of our most beloved documentary makers and narrators. The synopsis reads: “Four years ago, a couple walking round a freshly dug gravel pit just outside Swindon noticed something unusual protruding from the mud. It was the top of a huge fossilised leg bone of a mammoth. Sally and Neville Hollingworth, both keen amateur fossil hunters, had stumbled across the discovery of a lifetime – a mammoth graveyard in the old prehistoric riverbed of the Thames.” Exploring this discovery will be Attenborough and a team of archaeologists and palaeontologists as they carefully excavate the quarry where the bones were found. When to watch: 1:20pm on BBC One Doctor Who: Eve Of The Daleks

Get lost in a world of Tardises and Daleks as the Doctor’s nemesis makes a return for this one-off special. The synopsis reads: “On New Year’s Eve, the appearance of an executioner Dalek means Sarah and Nick’s countdown to midnight will be the strangest and deadliest they have ever known. Can the Doctor, Yaz and Dan save them?” When to watch: 7pm on BBC One The Tourist The enigmatic new BBC drama is hitting our screens on the first day of the new year and the excitement is very real. The Tourist throws us straight into the Australian outback where Jamie Dornan (The Fall) stars as a British man being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. The epic cat and mouse chase leaves the man waking up hurt in hospital, but somehow alive. The twist? He has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback. As the synopsis says: “Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?” When to watch: 9pm on BBC One Return To Hogwarts Potterheads, what better way to ring in 2022 than reminiscing over the fantastical world of Harry Potter? The highly anticipated reunion will see the original cast reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film: Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. According to HBO Max, the special New Year’s Day show will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”. When to watch: 1 January on HBO Max

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy