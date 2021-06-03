When it comes to captivating documentary films and docuseries, there are few places which do it quite as well as BBC Three.

Take a look through the channel’s back catalogue on BBC iPlayer and you’ll see what we’re talking about – from Zara McDermott’s film about her experience with revenge porn to Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne’s exploration of racism in the music industry, BBC Three’s documentaries are known for starting important conversations.

One topic in particular that the channel covers particularly well is mental health. Whether it’s showcasing the latest research into mental health treatment or providing a platform for the UK’s biggest stars to share their experiences, there’s plenty of eye-opening content to explore.