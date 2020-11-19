8 documentaries that will put you back in touch with nature, from My Octopus Teacher to Night on Earth

Posted by for TV

It’s official: nature programmes are good for you. So let’s take a look at the best ones you can stream online tonight, including My Octopus Teacher, Night on Earth and Life Story.

Watching nature programmes make you feel happier. 

That’s a fact, according to research conducted in 2018. The study, conducted with Professor Dacher Keltner, an expert in the science of emotion at the University of California, Berkeley, showed that even short engagement with nature shows leads to significant increases in positive emotions such as awe, contentedness, joy and amusement. 

You may also like

12 of the best Irish films to watch now (and no, P.S. I Love You is not on the list)

The same research also found substantial decreases in emotions such as nervousness, anxiety, fear, stress and tiredness. 

Let’s be honest: this is exactly the kind of thing we want to be watching right now. That’s why, off the back of a recommendation a friend was given by her therapist, I decided to turn off my phone and tune into My Octopus Teacher on Netflix earlier this week. 

After spending most of the pandemic in a London block of flats, the documentary put me back in touch with nature, even if it was via a screen. With that in mind, here are eight nature documentaries that will help you relax, unwind and get in tune with the wider world. 

  • My Octopus Teacher

    My Octopus Teacher follows the story of a filmmaker, Craig Foster, as he befriends a wild common octopus in a kelp forest on the South African coast.

    Watch My Octopus Teacher on Netflix

  • Night on Earth

    This fascinating series lifts night’s dark and mysterious veil to reveal the hidden lives of the world’s creatures, from bats to tigers and elephants.

    Watch Night on Earth on Netflix

  • Life Story

    Sir David Attenborough takes us on the journey through life in this four-part series. From first steps to making a family and rising to the top, each episode tracks the lives of animals including tigers, wolves and kangaroos. 

    Watch Life Stories on BBC iPlayer

  • Call of the Rainforest: The Forgotten Wisdom of Trees

    Scientist and author Diana Beresford-Kroeger takes viewers on a walk in the woods to reveal our profound human connection to the ancient and sacred northern forest and the essential role they play in sustaining the health of our planet. 

    Watch Call of the Rainforest on Amazon Prime Video

  • Seven Worlds One Planet

    From the icy Antarctic to the dense jungle canopies, Attenborough reveals the extraordinary wildlife stories and unseen wilderness of our seven unique continents with an environmental message.

    Watch Seven Worlds One Planet on BBC iPlayer

  • Wild Animal Babies

    *Super cute content klaxon* 

    Biologist Patrick Aryee explores the fascinating first steps that animal babies take in those often-challenging formative moments. 

    Watch Wild Animal Babies on Now TV

  • Our Planet

    Our Planet is a groundbreaking eight-part documentary series voiced by Attenborough (of course), which raises awareness of the world’s rarest wildlife and most precious habitats, and the threats they face.

    Watch Our Planet on Netflix

  • Tales of Light

    Photographers and filmmakers travel the world to capture indelible images of people, creatures, places and cultures from new and fascinating angles.

    Watch Tales of Light on Netflix

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Top image: Netflix

Topics

Share this article

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…