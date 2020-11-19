That’s a fact, according to research conducted in 2018 . The study, conducted with Professor Dacher Keltner, an expert in the science of emotion at the University of California, Berkeley, showed that even short engagement with nature shows leads to significant increases in positive emotions such as awe, contentedness, joy and amusement.

The same research also found substantial decreases in emotions such as nervousness, anxiety, fear, stress and tiredness.

Let’s be honest: this is exactly the kind of thing we want to be watching right now. That’s why, off the back of a recommendation a friend was given by her therapist, I decided to turn off my phone and tune into My Octopus Teacher on Netflix earlier this week.

After spending most of the pandemic in a London block of flats, the documentary put me back in touch with nature, even if it was via a screen. With that in mind, here are eight nature documentaries that will help you relax, unwind and get in tune with the wider world.