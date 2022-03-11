When you think of a spy thriller, chances are that visions of a suit-clad James Bond spring to mind, right? Oozing old school glamour, never far from a dangerous encounter and always switched on to deal with any problem that arises. Double identities, special weapons and espionage – it’s all part of the intrigue with spy-themed television and film.

While we do love a bit of 007, there’s a new wave of spy thrillers that are rewriting the narrative. Think female-focused, modern remakes of beloved classics – equally engaging, but with a touch more allure. Scroll on for our pick of the very best secret agent-themed films and TV that should be added to your watchlist immediately.

The 355



This all-female spy thriller was a welcome addition to our cinema listings when it was released at the beginning of the year. Not least because it puts women front and centre but also because it makes the often old-fashioned theme of being a secret agent something bold, fierce and weirdly relatable. As well as keeping us on the edge of our seats, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Jessica Chastain (who also wrote and produced the film), Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz.

The 355 is available to stream on Apple TV now. The Ipcress File

The anticipated remake of the 1965 Michael Caine classic has been going down a treat with viewers since it first aired last week. It’s glamorous, funny and, most of all, keeps us guessing. The new nostalgic series stars Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole as Harry Palmer, a cheeky British sergeant who gets caught red-handed selling contraband items. Instead of serving jail time, the British intelligence services take note of his quick thinking and want him to work for them. Suddenly the prospect of eight years in a military prison vanish, but with it, Harry must navigate this new-found (and, frankly, wild) life of being a spy. The Ipcress File is now available to watch on ITV Hub. Argylle

This upcoming Apple TV+ film is set to “reinvent the spy genre”, according to Argylle director Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman franchise). The new movie has already created its fair share of buzz on social media, not least because of the fact that Dua Lipa is making her acting debut in the film. Roles are yet to be disclosed but Lipa isn’t the only familiar face to grace this cast. Henry Cavill will star as the titular super-spy and joining him will be Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Samuel L Jackson.

From the looks of the teaser trailer, we’re getting serious Bond vibes as well as the spy-themed glamour we know and love from a classic movie. We can’t wait. Release date: Argylle is “coming soon” to Apple TV+ with an exact release date TBC. All The Old Knives

Cat and mouse chases are one of the main draws of any good spy thriller. It’s the anticipation, the excitement and never knowing quite what may be lurking round the corner for our main character. In this new Prime Video movie, we get just that and a whole lot more. All The Old Knives is adapted from Olen Steinhauer’s bestselling 2015 novel and follows veteran CIA operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) as he’s tasked with uncovering which CIA agent from his former station in Vienna leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives in a tragic plane hijacking. His mission takes him from Austria to England to California and eventually leads him to his former colleague and ex-lover (plot twist) Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). Is she innocent? Is she guilty? Is she the reason for his downfall? We’ll just have to wait and see. Release date: All The Old Knives will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 8 April. Londongrad

Benedict Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar.

Spy thrillers that traverse the true crime world are always going to entice us, let’s face it. This upcoming HBO series not only stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role but it also tells the story of the 2006 poisoning and murder of former-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko. The new drama is based on the book The Terminal Spy: A True Story Of Espionage, Betrayal And Murder and will expose the “definitive story of this assassination and of the profound international implications”. As of yet, Cumberbatch is the only name attached to the series but our excitement remains undiminished. Release date: TBC Litvinenko

David Tennant will take on the role of poisoned former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

With the news of ITVX launching soon, we were excited to learn that David Tennant’s upcoming drama will be exclusively coming to the platform very soon. The premise is the same as the previously mentioned Cumberbatch HBO series, but this ITV drama comes from the creators of Netflix’s Lupin, so we just know it’s going to be good. Tennant will star as Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer whose death (from polonium poisoning in November 2006) triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police. Rather than focus solely on the case, this series will explore the stories of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for ten years to prove who was responsible. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) Pieces Of Her

What would you do if you found out your mother – whom you’ve known for the entirety of your life – is actually a spy? It’s a plot twist that’s somewhat hard to get your head around but in this series, Andy (Bella Heathcote) has to think fast as her enigmatic mother (Toni Collette) forces her to go on the run. It’s fast-paced, presents some deeper mother-daughter issues, but most of all, it’s a thrilling watch. Pieces Of Her is available to stream on Netflix now. The Courier

This 2020 thriller brings us 60s style, Cold War plotlines and a very true story. We follow British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) who, at the request of MI6, ends up playing a pivotal role in trying to defuse the Cuban missile crisis. Also starring in the film is Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter, Men) who stars as Wynne’s wife, Sheila. Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also features as CIA official Emily Donovan, who helps hatch the plan to use a businessman as a cover. It’s historical, tense and kept us on the edge of our seats until its last moments – what more could you want from a juicy spy-themed thriller? The Courier is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now. The Coldest Game

You may recently recognise him as Detective Harry Ambrose from Netflix hit series The Sinner, but in this drama, Bill Pullman stars as Joshua Mansky, a troubled mathematics genius. In the film, the Cuban missile crisis threatens world peace in 1962. Mansky has to prepare to play in a United States-Soviet Union chess match, but in the process, finds himself sucked into a deadly game of espionage. The Coldest Game is available to stream on Netflix now. In From The Cold

Netflix must love a mother-to-spy character arc because this series follows a seemingly normal American single mother as she’s outed as being an ex-Russian spy. Margarita Levieva (Revenge) stars as Jenny Franklin, the mother at the centre of the eight-part series. She’s juggling a relatively mundane family life until she’s cornered by the CIA to help with an ensuing terror-related emergency. She’s forced to return to her past as Anya, a bio-engineered Russian agent who must use her unique shape-shifting skills in her newfound battle against an insidious enemy. In From The Cold is available to stream on Netflix now.

