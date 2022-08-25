If we’re being honest, the TV offerings of late haven’t been coming thick and fast with must-watch options. Don’t get us wrong, we’ve had some great hits like the start of House Of The Dragon, the unexpectedly brilliant The Resort and, of course, the finale of Only Murders In The Building. It’s just the thing with summer, though. While we’re all off out and making sunlit memories, the TV world comes to a slow halt, ready to kickstart again with the prospect of autumn.

We’re not saying summer is well and truly over but we’re calling this the “post-summer” glory days of TV. The rest of August, September and October are jam-packed full of television gems, so in a bid to make your life easier, we’ve rounded up 17 of the very best shows heading to our screens very soon. Read on and enjoy.

BBC

The Capture series 2

Our favourite eerie surveillance-based drama is back for a second instalment and we couldn’t be more intrigued. The action of this new series won’t just be concerned with CCTV this time around. Instead, it will focus on ‘invisible’ assassins, deepfake technology and mass corruption at the heart of British media. I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu is joining the series as Isaac Turner, a young rising star MP with ambitions for the very top. But could deepfake technology seek to destroy his fledgling career before it’s even got started? Release date: 28 August via BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Crossfire

Keeley Hawes in BBC One’s Crossfire.

Have we been waiting eagerly for this new Keeley Hawes drama? You bet we have. Our favourite lead actor is starring in this luxurious resort-set series, which is based in the Canary Islands. We follow Jo (Hawes), who is enjoying a relaxing holiday until all hell breaks loose in a life-changing sequence of events. The synopsis reads: “Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying, heart-breaking hell. “A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired.” Release date: September via BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Industry series 2

This high-octane drama first hit our screens back in 2020 and was all about a group of graduates navgiating the world of investment banking. It was dark, sinister, dramatic and juicy all in equal measure and it’s back for a second season. As the synopsis reads: “In season two, our grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint’s back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever. “New US management will be gasoline on the flames – an injection of cross-Atlantic energy that lights a fire under each and every employee. Now Harper, Yasmin and Robert must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-Covid world.” Release date: September via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

ITV

Ridley



Adrian Dunbar in ITV’s Ridley.

It seems like Adrian Dunbar is destined to be our favourite lead detective, whether it’s in Line Of Duty or not. In this new ITV crime drama, Dunbar stars as Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is retiring from the police after years of dedicated service. Or is he? After 25 years on the job, he’s soon lured out of retirement by DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) – the very same woman he mentored for years – and, when she’s confronted by a truly twisted murder case, it’s not long before she turns to Ridley for support. Release date: 28 August via ITV and ITV Hub. The Suspect

Aidan Turner as Dr Joe O’Loughlin in The Suspect

If you’re looking for a drama that’s packed full of twists and turns, may we present you with this new series. Aidan Turner (Poldark) stars as Dr Joe O’Loughlin, the mysterious and brooding clinical psychologist with a dark secret. He’s the recent talk of the town after saving a patient’s life and with a successful long career, book deal and happy marriage. But when a woman’s body is found in a west London graveyard, Joe offers his expertise on the case, somehow becoming embroiled in it all himself. Is Joe actually leading a secret life? Has his work as a clinical psychologist led him to emulate the criminals he works with? Release date: 29 August via ITV and ITV Hub. Karen Pirie

Not that we need persuading to add another female-led crime drama to our roster but this upcoming series comes from the team behind Line Of Duty and Bodyguard. Essentially, we already know it’s going to be a hit but if you needed more tempting, Outlander’s Lauren Lyle also stars as the titular character. Karen is tasked with reopening a historic murder investigation that has been the subject of a provocative true crime podcast. But will the secrets at the heart of this cold case actually come to light 25 years on or will a deep flaw in the original investigation actually be unveiled? Release date: this autumn via ITV and ITV Hub.

Sky/Now

House Of The Dragon



What would a post-summer TV round-up be if the anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel wasn’t included? We’re deep in the fan theories of House Of The Dragon at the moment and we couldn’t be more excited – we have been waiting for this big budget series for so long, after all. This time round, we’re following House Targaryen and the series is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones. As well as being a tale of families and disputes, it’s also about gender, patriarchy and the ongoing battle for power in King’s Landing. Release date: episodes of House Of The Dragon will be released weekly every Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic, and they will also be available to stream on Now with an entertainment membership. A Friend Of The Family

The case at the heart of this new drama will be familiar to true crime fans. It’s the focus of Netflix’s Abducted In Plain Sight and even though the documentary sought to explore the outlandish crime, this drama will discuss the intriguing real-life events in a way that will put the Broberg family’s ordeal front and centre. As the synopsis says: “The Brobergs – devoted to their faith, family and community – were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbour used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered – and how they survived.” Release date: the first three episodes of A Friend Of The Family will be available on 7 October on Peacock on Sky and Now, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The White Lotus series 2

Jennifer Coolidge in HBO’s black comedy The White Lotus

One of our favourite murder mystery series is back and this time we’re in Sicily. The first series was a runaway black comedy success, not least because it held up a mirror to wealthy society in the most hilarious way. Our all-time favourite Jennifer Coolidge is returning but we’ve also got a brand new cast full of faces to get familiar with, including Sabrina Impacciatore as Armond, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as Harper and Ethan Spiller, and Theo James and Meghann Fahy as Cameron and Daphne Babcock. As the synopsis reads: “As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travellers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself. ” Release date: October via Sky Atlantic and Now.

Netflix

Sins Of Our Mother

The most intriguing thing about this true crime documentary is the fact that the case is still ongoing and Lori Vallow is waiting to stand trial. But trust us, you’ll likely go down various internet wormholes just trying to piece together the parts of this unspeakable crime case. According to the synopsis: “Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong. Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife and her two youngest children. “For the first time, Lori’s surviving son, Colby, steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?” Release date: 23 September via Netflix. Delhi Crime series 2

This crime series is the one that has flown under the radar of most people we’ve spoken to but we’re proclaiming it to be one of the best on Netflix. Series one was based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case, a real-life gang rape that shocked the world. Because of the seriousness of the crime, the drama is one of the heavier series on Netflix but it’s the superb female leads that make it firmly at the top of our recommendation list. In series two, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika is tasked with taking down an ominous gang which is murdering people in the night. It creates a city of pure panic, as well as a media storm as people demand answers. Now more than ever, these murders are keeping the Delhi Police Force on its toes. But the real question is: will DCP Vartika and her squad be prepared for the chaos to come? And will they manage to track down the criminals in time?

Release date: 26 August via Netflix. I Am A Killer series 3

You know those days when you want nothing more than to stick on a docuseries and be shocked and intrigued at every turn? Well, this crime documentary nails it on both counts. What’s most interesting about the format of this series is the fact that we hear from the convicted murderers themselves but their testimonies will leave you with a variety of emotions. As the synopsis reads: “Each episode explores the crimes in question through unflinchingly intimate interviews with the men and women who committed them. Prosecutors, defence attorneys, investigators, friends and relatives of the victims and convicted felons offer their perspective on the tragic events and the players involved. New facts emerge, previously hidden motives are discovered, rare glimpses of humanity are revealed and strange twists of the United States legal system exposed. Some victims’ loved ones offer forgiveness; others demand retribution.” Release date: 30 August via Netflix. Wednesday

A brand new Addams family? Don’t mind if we do. In this new Tim Burton reboot, we explore the life of Wednesday Addams and her time at Nevermore Academy as a teenager. The eight-part series is set to include nuggets of pure comedy gold, as well as a deeper look into the weird and wonderful life of Wednesday. Not only is she navigating a new school environment, but the youngster has also got bigger matters on her hands to deal with. As the synopsis reads: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.” Release date: autumn via Netflix. Cabinet Of Curiosities

Could this be the most terrifying series to hit Netflix? Quite possibly if the trailer is anything to go by. We’ll be getting eight terrifying episodes of the anthology series, all spaced out over the course of four nights so it really is set to be a spectacular Netflix event. The new series is from Guillermo del Toro, the acclaimed ‘master of horror’ and Oscar-winning director, but while del Toro may be at the helm of the project, each episode’s story is being told by some of today’s most revered horror creators. Speaking of the new series, del Toro says: “We wanted to create beautiful, practical creatures with all the artistry that goes into creating a great monster. With Cabinet Of Curiosities, what I’m trying to say is: look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.” Release date: Cabinet Of Curiosities will be released across four days on Netflix, starting on Friday 25 October and going until Tuesday 28 October as part of the Netflix & Chills Halloween event.

Prime Video

The Rings Of Power

Fantasy fans are having a great time right now. Proving that 2022 is not just the year of one well-known fantasy franchise, this anticipated Lord Of The Rings (LOTR) Prime Video series is the most expensive one of the year. That’s right, it weighs in with a whopping $1 billion (£800 million) budget. Set thousands of years before the original LOTR movies, The Rings Of Power will bring Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history to our screens for the very first time. The series will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. As the synopsis continues: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.” Release date: 2 September via Prime Video. Jungle

This anticipated new Prime Video series is set to blend drama with the world of UK rap and drill music to produce one hell of a series. We’re set to follow the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle and all viewed through the prism of UK rap and drill music, which gives them a perspective on an often-unseen world. Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence. According to the synopsis, the series will be told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London and bring to life a compelling and complex narrative. Release date: 30 September via Prime Video.

Disney+

Wedding Season



The romcom is reinvented in this series, which is part thriller, part action movie, part comedy. Blending multiple elements of different genres makes for one of the most fun watches this autumn. We know this because we may have watched some of it already. In Wedding Season, we follow Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it but Stefan thinks Katie did it – and rather hilariously, no one knows for sure what the truth is. Release date: 8 September via Disney+.

