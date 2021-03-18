With so many TV shows available to stream nowadays, it can be hard to figure out which ones are truly worth your time. Thankfully for you, though, we’ve made a point of dissecting NOW’s enormous offering of box sets to let you know the very best of the lot. And so, without any further ado, here’s our pick of the best TV series streaming on NOW. You’re welcome. The Flight Attendant In this award-nominated series, which will become available for streaming via NOW on 19 March, Kaley Cuoco shines as flight attendant Cassie Bowden.

It quickly becomes apparent that Cassie is a reckless alcoholic who drinks during flights and spends her time off having sex with her passengers. But, in the first episode of the show, Cassie wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with a) a pounding hangover, b) no recollection of the night before, and c) a dead body lying next to her. Cue the drama. Your Honor

When a respected judge’s son is involved in a hit-and-run, the correct course of action seems all too easy to Michael (Bryan Cranston): his son has to turn himself over to the police. When the father and son duo arrive at the station, though, it quickly becomes apparent that there is far more to the high-speed collision than they first thought – and it soon leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Big Little Lies The first season of Big Little Lies premiered to rapturous critical acclaim, thanks to its thought-provoking storylines around domestic abuse and infidelity, its fizzing dialogue, its inherent melodrama, and its magnificent cast of women. And, yes, you can watch (or rewatch, we won’t judge) the brilliant Liane Moriarty adaptation thanks to NOW.

The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, focused on a woman living in the dystopian theocracy that a future America becomes. And the award-winning TV adaptation, starring Elisabeth Moss, feels newly (and frighteningly) relevant, thanks to its many new references, characters, and horrors. A Discovery Of Witches

A Discovery of Witches is available to stream via NOW.

A Discovery of Witches has a very loyal fanbase, and it’s easy to see why. Based on the All Souls’ trilogy, written by Deborah Harkness, it tells the tale of Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a historian who discovers a bewitched manuscript in the Bodleian library. As she attempts to unravel the book’s secrets, though, she is forced into the world of magic, full of vampires, daemons, witches and forbidden love. Westworld In HBO’s Westworld, Thandie Newton shines as Maeve Millay – a robot that’s been programmed to fulfil the tasks of a sex worker at a futuristic western-themed amusement park. When she unexpectedly becomes self-aware and recognises the truth of her predicament, though, all hell breaks loose…

Modern Family In this award-winning sitcom, three modern-day families from California try to deal with their kids, quirky spouses and jobs in their own unique ways, often falling into hilarious situations. The Blacklist

When wanted fugitive Red Reddington (James Spader) mysteriously surrenders himself to the FBI, it’s not long before he offers to help them in capturing deadly criminals. His sole condition? He will work only with the new recruit, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). True Detective In this critically-acclaimed anthology series, police officers are forced to face dark secrets about themselves and the people around them while investigating homicides. And, driven by Mahershala Ali’s mesmerising performance, the show’s third season sees his character, Detective Wayne Hays, investigate a macabre crime involving two missing children.

Game Of Thrones Setting that much-maligned ending aside, this HBO show was very good when it was good, wasn’t it? Packed to the brim with powerful women, bloodthirsty battles, flame-retardant princesses, dragons, zombies (sort of), it also taught us some pretty valuable lessons about who to trust in life (a girl trusts no one), not to mention gifted us some of the most twisted, despicable and evil villains ever to grace our telly boxes. So maybe it’s time to relive the Game Of Thrones magic, eh? Save Me

Save Me boasts a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When his estranged daughter disappears, her womanising father, Nelson Rowe (Lennie James), takes it upon himself to find her. Cue him following a series of clues down a very dangerous path… Chernobyl Historical drama Chernobyl has been dubbed one of the “greatest TV shows of all time”. It conveys “the true story of one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history and tells of the brave men and women who sacrificed themselves to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.”

ZeroZeroZero ZeroZeroZero meticulously follows a consignment of cocaine from the moment a powerful Italian cartel decides to buy the cocaine, right up until it has been delivered and paid for. Fair warning, though: the show’s final scenes positively beg for a sequel. Watchmen

The forever-incredible Watchmen gives us mask-wearing vigilantes (all of whom are treated as criminals by government agencies), but don’t go in expecting a Marvel spinoff: none of our heroes have superpowers. And, for an extra dash of realism, they’re woven into a society that’s all too reflective of our current state. The Third Day Described as a “unique story” told in “three separate but interconnected parts,” The Third Day follows the stories of Sam (Jude Law) and Helen (Naomie Harris) as they find themselves drawn to a mysterious island off of the British coast called Osea. To say anything more would veer us towards spoiler territory, so we have the following advice: it’s best to go into this gripping series without reading up too much about it!

Gangs Of London The official synopsis for Gangs Of London reads: “For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. “With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati) to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. “Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Sope Dirsu), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organisation in London.” I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper plays actor Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie.

In I Hate Suzie, Billie Piper stars as Suzie Pickles, a celebrity whose star is well and truly on the wane. When Suzie’s phone is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position, though, she soon finds herself thrust unceremoniously back into the spotlight via a world of bad press. The Sopranos It’s the HBO show that started it all, as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is forced to seek psychiatric help – without anyone in his circle ever knowing – from therapist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco).

My Brilliant Friend When the most important friend in her life seems to have disappeared without a trace, Elena Greco (Margherita Mazzucco), a now-elderly woman immersed in a house full of books, turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship.

True Blood

Based on the The Southern Vampire Mysteries books by Charlaine Harris, True Blood centres around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a Louisiana waitress who finds herself falling hard for Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a vampire born in 1835 who has recently returned to her hometown of Bon Temps. Penny Dreadful Fancy something truly frightening? Penny Dreadful – set in the darkest corners of Victorian London – is packed to the brim with some of literature’s most terrifying characters, including Dr Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and Dracula himself.



Two Weeks To Live With everything going on at the moment, doomsday prepping feels ever so en vogue, which makes Two Weeks To Live ideal viewing. The darkly comic series follows Kim Stokes (Maisie Williams), who’s decided to explore the real world for the first time ever after being raised by her intense mother (Sian Clifford) in a remote rural cabin. Or bunker, if you want to split hairs. Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky (Mawaan Rizwan) finds himself drawn to Kim when she walks into his local pub. Their blossoming friendship, though, soon sets in motion a chaotic series of events that sends them spiralling into danger. Which means that, throughout the six pacey 30-minute episodes, you should be wholly prepared to expect the unexpected.

Succession

Succession is now streaming on NOW.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family control the biggest media and entertainment company in the world, making them one of the wealthiest dynasties on the planet. When Logan decides to retire, though, his adult children prove themselves willing to do absolutely anything for promotion, power, and just a little bit of daddy’s attention. Babylon Berlin We’re calling it: this big-budget German period drama is the best show you’re not watching. Based on a series of mystery books by Volker Kutscher, it sees a Soviet freight train’s hijacking lead a haunted cop and a poor typist to uncover a political conspiracy amid the vice and glamour of 1929 Berlin.

Broad City Created by and starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City tells the tale of two best friends who struggle with their low-paying jobs while they balance daily lives in New York City. The Wire

If you only have time to watch one show on NOW, please make it The Wire. Easily one of the best TV series ever made, the Baltimore-set drama sees Detective James McNulty (Dominic West) and his team investigate crimes and try their best to solve the bridge that exists between the drug kingpins and the law enforcement agencies. Sally 4 Ever Sally (Catherine Shepherd) is about to marry her long-term boyfriend, when she finds herself falling head-over-heels for the charismatic Emma (Julia Davis). What starts out as an exciting and sexy fling, though, soon takes an unexpected turn when Emma reveals herself to be a nightmare.

Pen15 Awkward pubescent comedy at its absolute finest, Pen15 sees Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000. And it is glorious. The Night Of

Nasir Khan (Riz Ahmed) gives a lift to a mysterious woman and takes her to a party hosted by his friend. When she is found dead the next day, though, his life is turned upside down as he’s charged with murder. Will he be able to prove his innocence and clear his name?

