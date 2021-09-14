The best thing about Apple TV+? The range of shows it has on offer. The worst thing about Apple TV+? Choosing what to watch from the range of shows on offer. It’s a universal experience. But don’t fret, we’ve got your back and have rounded up some of the best things to watch on Apple TV+ right now.

From musical animations to hard-hitting documentaries, Apple TV+ has you sorted for those days where it’s a little too cold and gloomy to step foot out of the house which, let’s be honest, means most of the time these days.

Musical comedy Schmigadoon! stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong.

Schmigadoon! A parody of the Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 50s, this musical series follows a couple on their backpacking trip who come across a town where everyone acts as if they’re in a musical. Defending Jacob Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, the series tells the story of a family whose perfect image is shattered when their son is accused of murdering his classmate. Though the family maintains Jacob’s innocence, as more and more revelations creep to the surface, they must choose between loyalty and justice.

Ted Lasso Everyone experiences that feeling of starting a new job and wondering if you’ve actually got what it takes to fulfil the role. However, for Ted Lasso, it’s less of a fear and more of a fact as he goes from coaching a small-time American college football team to coaching a Premier League club. We’re sure it’ll all be fine… right? See Set in a dystopia in the distant future where a virus has decimated humankind (we’re not kidding), the 2 million surviving humans have lost the ability to see and must find new ways to survive. However, when a set of twins are born with the ability to see, their father must protect them from a queen who wants them dead.

Reese Witherspoon will be back for season two of The Morning Show.

The Morning Show Against the backdrop of #MeToo and told through the lens of two successful and career-driven women working in TV, The Morning Show is an excellent exploration of power dynamics in the workplace. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell – what more could we want? Season two will be released on 17 September.

Octavia Spencer plays true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell in Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told We all love a bit of true crime but Truth Be Told takes that fascination one bit further. When true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell is asked to investigate the case of convicted killer Warren Cave – a man she incriminated – she must navigate the lines of innocence and guilt as he admits to being framed for the crime. Physical Starring Rose Byrne, this dark comedy follows the life of Sheila Rubin, an unfulfilled housewife who jumps on board the 1980s aerobics trend and discovers its transformative power.

Servant If you’re looking for a new psychological thriller, then look no further. Following the death of their 13-week-old son, a Philadelphia couple’s marriage comes under strain. To deal with their grief, they undergo therapy using a reborn doll to remedy Dorothy’s psychotic episodes. But when she begins to believe that the doll is her child and hires a nanny to take care of it, their home is opened up to an extreme mysterious force. The Me You Can’t See Produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Me You Can’t See highlights the realities of mental health. Accompanied by stars including Lady Gaga, the series features familiar faces opening up about their relationships with illnesses such as OCD, anxiety and depression.

Hailee Steinfeld as poet Emily Dickinson in the coming-of-age film Dickinson.

Dickinson

Emily Dickinson is more than a name in a GCSE English Literature anthology, as this comedy series proves. Set in the 19th century, the show tells Emily’s coming-of-age story and dramatises her life as a young, rebellious female poet. Visible: Out On Television A five-part miniseries, Visible: Out On Television looks at LGBTQ+ representation on the small screen, featuring a series of famous faces to bring the issue to life. Exploring subjects including homophobia, the Stonewall riots and the progression of representation and attitudes, the documentary is a must-see.

Calls Based on the French series of the same name, Calls is an immersive TV experience which uses audio and minimal visuals to tell nine short stories. Each episode promises to be deeply chilling, with seemingly unconnected phone conversations forming a single, disturbing drama. Losing Alice Another psychological thriller to add to the list, Losing Alice follows a director as she develops an obsession with a screenwriter. Using flashbacks and flashforwards, the show takes you deep into the conscious and subconscious of Alice, unpicking her moral integrity and desire to attain power. Based on the German legend Faust, Losing Alice explores the complexities of jealousy and guilt.

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith in Trying.

Trying Get the tissues at the ready, because this one will have you in tears (of laughter and sadness). When Jason and Nikki discover that they’re unable to conceive, they take the decision to adopt. But with their lives being less than picture perfect – thanks to their eclectic friends and family – it’s up to the adoption panel to determine if they’re suitable parents. Central Park An animated sitcom come musical, Central Park tells the story of the Tillermans – a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park. Created by the writers of Bob’s Burgers as well as the writer of Frozen, what’s not to love?

Charlotte Nicdao, Rob McElhenney and Derek Waters in Mythic Quest season two.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet By the creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest is one hell of a sitcom. A workplace comedy set in a video game studio, the series follows the company as it takes on the games industry. Trust us, it’s good. Like, really good. Tehran Tamar is a hacker-agent whose first mission involves taking on a fake identity and infiltrating Tehran by disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor. But when her mission falls through, she is stuck in the fake life that she has created.

Mr Corman In this comedy-drama, Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as a fifth-grade teacher who navigates life while coming to terms with the fact that he might never make it as a professional musician, dealing with the anxieties that come with the pressure to find peace and happiness in adulthood. For All Mankind If sci-fi is your thing, then this one’s for you. The series dramatises an alternate history in which the global space race never ended following the moon landing and shines a light on the lives of NASA astronauts and the effects that this vocation has on their families.

