Looking for a new TV series to get stuck into? The sort of gripping TV series that makes your heart pound, palms sweat, and sends chills down your spine? The sort of TV series, most importantly, that keeps you up all night long because you want to, have to, need to watch just one more episode. Well, look no further, because we've rounded up some of the absolute best thriller dramas on Netflix.

From little-known gems like Queen Sono and Equinox, to award-winning TV shows like Ozark and The OA, there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy. Just don’t blame us for all the bingeing and sleepless nights ahead… Queen Sono



Pearl Thusi stars in Queen Sono.

The streaming giant’s first African Original series, Queen Sono tells the story of a hard-partying spy who uses her lethal skills to keep the continent safe from terror. Go in expecting twisty thrills, soapy drama, and a lot of high-octane action sequences, and you won’t be disappointed. Ozark One of the platform’s darkest and grittiest crime dramas, Ozark sees a financial advisor drag his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder money to appease a drug boss. Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes has proven incredibly divisive – but addictive.

Behind Her Eyes is the sort of psychological thriller that segues into horror as it spins its mindboggling yarn about a woman who begins an affair with her boss, all while befriending his mysterious wife behind his back. But who’s manipulating who, really? Equinox Astrid is just nine years old when, in 1999, an entire class of students disappears without a trace inexplicably – including Astrid’s beloved sister. When one of the three survivors contacts her some 20 years later and dies shortly afterward (in seriously suspicious circumstances), Astrid determines to unravel the mystery and find out what really happened all those years ago. Caliphate

In this five-part Swedish drama, a looming ISIS attack entangles the fates of five young women, including a mother in a bind, an ambitious agent, and a spirited student. The OA The OA starts off as Prairie, a young woman who has been missing for seven years, returns home. Her sudden return is not the only miraculous occurrence, though, as everyone is shocked to learn that Prairie is no longer blind. So, what happened during the time that she was missing? We promise you this: you’ll never guess. Lupin

Omar Sy takes the lead in Lupin.

As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now, some 25 years later, Assane plans to use “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar” as his inspiration to seek vengeance. The Stranger In this Harlan Coben adaptation, Adam Price is a happily married father-of-two, until a stranger dumps a huge secret on him about his wife. Cue him doing his best to entangle a web of lies in a desperate quest to discover the truth about the people closest to him. The Woods

Another Coben adaptation, this six-part series follows the tale of Paul Copeland, a Warsaw prosecutor who is still grieving the loss of his sister after she became lost in a forest 25 years ago. Paul is given hope, though, after the discovery of a homicide victim reveals evidence linking to his sister’s disappearance… Orphan Black After witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her, Sarah assumes her identity. But she soon discovers a compelling conspiracy that changes her life forever. Money Heist

All about a criminal mastermind’s plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history – and his eventual showdown with the police, there’s a reason this Emmy award-winning series boasts a 93% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dark When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for the kids. You

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling tale of mania, obsession, stalking and fear, You sees Joe help Guinevere Beck, an aspiring writer, buy a book from his shop. Later, he saves her when she stumbles on the subway. And then… well, then it turns out he’s willing to do absolutely anything to make her his. Anything.

