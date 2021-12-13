BBC

Peaky Blinders: season 6

It’s official: Peaky Blinders is back for its sixth and final season in early 2022. The gangster series, which follows the lives of the Shelby family in Birmingham’s post-war slum neighbourhoods, has amassed a cult-like following over the years and for good reason. Full of drama, family politics, grit and unexpected outcomes, the series will be reaching its end in 2022. Have no fear though – a Peaky Blinders film is in the works, due to be released after the series concludes. Release date: early 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer The Tourist

Jamie Dornan will star in The Tourist, BBC One’s new thriller.

The Tourist throws us straight into the Australian outback where Jamie Dornan (The Fall) stars as a British man being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. It’s set to be an epic cat and mouse chase that leaves the man waking up hurt in hospital, but somehow alive. The twist? He has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback. As the synopsis says: “Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?” Release date: 1 January 2022 via BBC One and BBC iPlayer The Apprentice: series 16 The fan-favourite reality show that follows a group of aspiring entrepreneurs is set to come back to our screens in 2022. With Lord Sugar at the helm and Karen Brady and Claude Littner by his side, we’re sure to see the same hectic and frenzied tasks, disagreements and embarrassing CV mistakes that we’ve come to love over the years. We can’t wait. Release date: 6 January via BBC One and BBC iPlayer This Is Going To Hurt

Ben Whishaw will star as Adam Kay in BBC's This Is Going To Hurt.

One of the hotly anticipated book-to-TV adaptations of the coming year is Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt. The bestselling book, which took us on an emotional rollercoaster, is coming to BBC One as an eight-part comedy series. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) will star as Kay while Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) will be joining Whishaw as Kay’s mother Veronique alongside Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots) as Adam’s boyfriend Harry, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good) as Adam’s best friend Greg. This Is Going To Hurt is a blisteringly funny and politically enraging read, so it’s likely the series will retain much of that sentiment – especially since Kay has not only penned the script himself, but is also serving as both creator and executive producer. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer Conversations With Friends

Conversations With Friends will be coming to BBC One in 2022.

We all know how a good Sally Rooney-based BBC drama can have us gripped (see: Normal People) so we’re surely in for a veritable treat with Conversations With Friends. The novel was the author’s debut and the adaptation will see its unique depiction of love and relationships further explored. The 12-part series, which is primarily filmed in Northern Ireland, will likely closely follow the premise of the book. It chronicles the angsty story of Dublin university students Frances and Bobbi, who are discovered by an older woman, Melissa, who is a journalist. Things start to get complicated as Frances develops a romantic connection with Melissa’s husband Nick and that typical Rooney-esque drama ensues. We can’t wait to see it unfold on the small screen. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer Inside Man

David Tennant will star in BBC's Inside Man.

While not much is currently known about the exact premise of Inside Man, we can assure you that it already looks like one of the dramatic hits of the year. With an ensemble of familiar faces, we know that the four-part series will follow a prisoner on death row in the United States, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar. We don’t quite know what their connection is, but it does seem as though paths will cross in some dramatic way. With It’s A Sin’s breakout star Lydia West, Stanley Tucci and David Tennant all starring in this series, it’ll certainly be a captivating watch. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer SAS: Rogue Heroes

Alfie Allen, Connor Swindells and Jack O'Connell will all star in BBC's SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Coming from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, this major new series looks like it’ll be the perfect watch for anyone who loves historical drama, action and heroism. Filmed on location in the UK and Morocco, SAS: Rogue Heroes is the “dramatised account of how the world’s greatest special forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two,” according to the synopsis. Knight says: “It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two. This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer Marriage

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean will star in BBC's Marriage.

We love a drama that gives us a stark reflection of what modern love looks like and BBC’s Marriage looks like it’ll fit the bill perfectly. The four-part drama is “an up-close portrait of a marriage – sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing,” according to the synopsis. Marriage sees married couple Ian (Sharpe’s Sean Bean) and Emma (Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker) negotiate the turbulent highs and lows of their 30-year marriage. The synopsis states: “We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer The Split: season 3

The Defoe family face tribulations in and out of the courtroom in The Split

The Split was one of the most watched drama series on BBC iPlayer in 2020, so you bet we’re looking forward to the third and final season coming in 2022. As described by the BBC: “Set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multi-layered, witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce.” “Following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay), writer Abi Morgan is set to conclude the trilogy with the most dramatic and heart-breaking season to date as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted by her very own separation.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer Four Lives

Stephen Merchant will star as serial killer Stephen Port in BBC's Four Lives.

If true crime is one of your beloved TV genres, Four Lives will be the next one to add to your new year watchlist. Exploring the tragic murders of ‘Grindr serial killer’ Stephen Port, the new BBC drama will star Stephen Merchant (The Office) as Port and Sheridan Smith (Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps) as Sarah Sak, the mother of one of the victims. The real-life case happened between June 2014 and September 2015, when Port drugged, raped and killed four young men. The three-part BBC One drama is set to follow the family’s fight for justice and will tell the story of four of Port’s victims: Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer The Responder

The Responder is the next high-octane drama for any crime drama fans out there. According to the synopsis, it follows “Chris (Martin Freeman), a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool. “Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer Superhoe

Superhoe creator Nicôle Lecky will take the leading role of Sasha Clayton.

This ground-breaking drama will be coming to BBC Three in the new year and we cannot wait. Starting off as a one woman play, creator Nicôle Lecky is bringing her genius to the small screen. “Told in part through the songs that she creates, Superhoe follows Sasha, a 25-year-old wannabe singer and rapper,” the synopsis states. “She wants to be a major recording artist, but right now she’s a bedroom artist: spending her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend (Jordan Duvigneau) on Instagram, and avoiding her mum (Jessica Hynes), her step-dad (Paul Kaye) and sister Megan (Mia Jenkins). “When she is kicked out of her family home, Sasha is forced to fend for herself, sofa-surfing with local dealer Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar), until she moves in with party girl Carly (Lara Peake), who introduces her to the exciting world of social media influencing. But as the gap between her online presence and her dream of being a singer continues to grow, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape a world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined.”

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer Wahala The hotly anticipated novel by Nikki May is unreleased but is already set to be one of the most talked about books of 2022. It’s also being adapted as a new BBC drama that we can’t wait to dive into and is being adapted by Theresa Ikoko, who was BAFTA-nominated for standout cinematic hit Rocks. According to the synopsis: “Wahala follows three 30-something Nigerian-British female friends living in London, successfully navigating a world that mixes roast dinners with jollof rice. “Simi, Ronke and Boo have been best friends for years, sharing every aspect of their careers, family lives and relationships with one another. But when the beautiful, charismatic and super wealthy Isobel infiltrates their friendship group, mounting tensions, unravelling bonds and unearthed secrets have shocking and tragic consequences.” Ikoko also revealed that the series is “Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends” and will be an “amazing celebration of Nigerian British culture.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC Chloe

Chloe stars The Crown actor Erin O'Doherty

Chloe is a six-part original series all about obsession, deceit, identity and grief, created and written by Sex Education director Alice Seabright. It follows the story of Becky, a young woman living with her mum and working as a temp, who can’t help comparing herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram. And there is one account that she compulsively returns to: Chloe’s. When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia, and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends. It sounds both brilliant and chilling – we can’t wait. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer Everything I Know About Love

Emma Appleton will star as Maggie in the BBC’s Everything I Know About Love.

Unlike Dolly Alderton’s bestselling book, the new series of Everything I Know About Love will follow the fictionalised story of Maggie and Birdy, two young women who have remained best friends since school. However, when the pair move to London together “to live it large”, a spanner gets thrown in the works – Birdy gets a steady boyfriend. As the official synopsis reads: “[Everything I Know About Love is] a generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex And The City for millennials which covers bad dates and squalid flat-shares, heartaches and humiliations, and, most importantly, unbreakable female friendships.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC Rules Of The Game

Maxine Peake stars in BBC's Rules Of The Game

Rules Of The Game is a gripping four-part thriller about sexual politics in the modern workplace. Starring Maxine Peake (Three Girls, Silk) as Sam, a hard-headed manager at a family-run business in the North West. However, “when Sam arrives at work one day to find a dead body in the office reception she is forced to reckon with not only murky behaviour in the present, but murderous secrets from the past as well,” according to the synopsis. Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) plays Maya, a new HR Director who tries to change the “old-fashioned lad culture”, and begins investigating historic cases of misconduct. Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacy) plays Anita, a member of the board and the “cold, hardened widower of narcissistic company founder Harry.” Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) also features as DI Eve Preston, an “immensely driven, thick-skinned, no-nonsense detective who is investigating a case centred around the company,” the synopsis reads.

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via BBC One and BBC iPlayer

ITV

Trigger Point

Trigger Point is ITV's new drama by Jed Mercurio starring Vicky McClure.

At this point, all you have to do is mention Vicky McClure and we’re guaranteed to watch but the premise of Trigger Point is also deeply enthralling. The series – which is set to air next year on ITV – will see McClure take on the role of Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative within the Metropolitan Police’s Bomb Disposal Squad. Produced by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and starring Life And Trauma actor Adrian Lester, Trigger Point will follow McClure’s character as she works to keep London safe in the midst of a “terrorist summer campaign”. Release date: early 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV One and ITV Hub Anne

Shameless actress Maxine Peake will take on the role of Anne Williams in ITV's Anne

Anne is the heartbreaking fact-based drama set to hit our screens in 2022, all about the mother who dedicated her life to campaigning as chair of the The Hillsborough Justice Campaign after her 15-year-old son Kevin’s tragic death during the disaster. Shameless and Three Girls star Maxine Peake will play Anne Williams and it will explore the decades-long fight to “demand justice for those who died at Hillsborough and those survivors who continue to suffer.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV Without Sin Another Vicky McClure-fronted ITV special that will be coming to our screens in 2022 is Without Sin. The four-part thriller will explore the relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter. The synopsis states: “The Nottingham-based drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her teenage daughter and how she is still hostage to her grief. The loss of her beloved only child has created deep divisions in her life, as she struggles on a daily basis to come to terms with this.

“Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver. She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home. When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.” What unfolds is a Restorative Justice meeting but “nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV The Suspect

Aidan Turner as Dr Joe O’Loughlin in The Suspect

ITV’s new thriller will follow Dr Joe O’Loughlin, a clinical psychologist who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful career and a publishing deal. He even became a hero online after saving a young patient who was about to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where he works. When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a west London cemetery, police officers investigate whether it was a suicide or a murder. Joe offers his expertise in the case despite a recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness. The official synopsis continues: “As the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV DI Ray

DI Ray: this gripping new ITV crime thriller tackles some difficult questions

ITV’s tense new series from Line Of Duty’s Maya Sondhi and Jed Mercurio promises to “send viewers on a thrilling ride through the murky underworld of Birmingham”. Starring Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham), according to the synopsis, the series is: “Set in Birmingham, DI Ray introduces us to Leicester-born Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV Litvinenko

David Tennant will take on the role of poisoned former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

David Tennant is set to star as Alexander Litvinenko in ITV’s upcoming drama Litvinenko, which will follow the story of the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer. Litvinenko’s death, from polonium poisoning in November 2006, triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police. This series will be brought to us from the creators of Lupin and will focus on “the story of the the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for ten years to prove who was responsible,” according to the synopsis. It will also portray “Marina, played by Margarita Levieva (The Deuce, The Blacklist), Alexander’s fearless, dignified widow who fought tirelessly to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian state in his murder.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV No Return

Sheridan Smith stars in ITV's latest drama, No Return

Imagine going on an idyllic family holiday, a family member being arrested and then, needing to confront a foreign legal system and growing media coverage. Well, that’s what happens in ITV’s No Return, which will see Sheridan Smith (Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps) play mother Kathy in the series that will discuss “parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers”. The synopsis adds: “Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin (Michael Jibson) to spend some much-needed time together. Until unsuspecting Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie (Jodie Campbell), who is staying at the same hotel. “Suddenly Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV Riches

Hugh Quarshie and Deborah Ayorinde will star in the new ITV drama Riches

The six-part drama series will follow the aspirational Richards family as their fast-paced and successful lives begin to be put under a lot of pressure. We say it sounds like it could be the next Black British Succession and we can’t wait to watch. According to Deadline, the series will span New York and London and will kick off as self-made millionaire Stephen Richards (played by Hugh Quarshie) suffers a stroke. Deadline adds: “His family’s secrets and lies rise to the surface and the future of his multi-million pound cosmetics business is placed in peril as the children from his two marriages’ lives begin to collide.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV The Confessions Of Frannie Langton

Sophie Cookson stars opposite Karla-Simone Spence in The Confessions Of Frannie Langton.

Period drama lovers, this one’s for you. This four-part series will follow Frannie Langton (played by Karla-Simone Spence), “the young protagonist born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story”, according to the synopsis. This powerful drama follows the eponymous Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham. Events take a dramatic turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds and Frannie is accused of a crime she has no recollection of. Will Frannie recall the haunting events of that night? We can’t wait to tune in and watch this murder-mystery that will also dive into themes of race, class and oppression. Release date: early 2022 (exact date TBC) via ITV Tom Jones

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham will be joining the cast of ITV's Tom Jones

Tom Jones is set to be our new favourite romance-fueled series as it will follow the title character’s complicated journey to find love. Based on the classic 1749 novel The History Of Tom Jones, A Foundling by Henry Fielding, ITV has said that Tom Jones will be “a picaresque story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Tom Jones has delighted and scandalised readers since it was originally published in 1749.” Release date: TBC Sanditon: season 2

Sanditon’s Rose Williams, Theo James, Crystal Clarke, and the rest of the cast.

Based on Jane Austen’s incomplete manuscript of the same name, Sanditon tells the tale of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), an unconventional heroine who moves away from her countryside hometown to a seaside resort. The second season – which came as a welcome surprise to fans after ITV cancelled the series back in 2019 – will see the return of heroine Charlotte, alongside a host of new faces who will surely make their mark on the sleepy seaside setting. Release date: 21 March 2022 via BritBox

Channel 4

I Hate You

Created by Robert Popper (Friday Night Dinner), I Hate You will star Melissa Saint and Tanya Reynolds

We love a good comedy series and this new one looks like it’ll be full of all the laughs. From the creator of Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper wanted to write a comedy about “super intense friends” and I Hate You was born. The synopsis states: “Two best friends in their 20s – Charlie played by Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) and Becca played by newcomer Melissa Saint – and their intense, messy friendship in today’s intense, complicated world. “It’s about the one friend you can say anything to and do anything with: the idiotic in-jokes, and the laughing till you almost puke, as well as the insane bickering and late-night shouting matches. It’s about that one friend you really love – and really hate.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Channel 4 Screw

The lineup for Channel 4's Screw features a cast of familiar faces

A tense new prison drama featuring a cast of familiar faces? Sign us up. Screw will focus on Leigh, a female prison officer who will be played by Nina Sosanya, and her working life in an all-male prison. Channel 4 has described Screw as a series that depicts prison “as never seen before – the uncensored, terrifying and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.” Although she’s dedicated her life to the job, it seems as though Leigh has some secrets of her own that she’s trying to hide from her fellow prison officer colleagues. Release date: early 2022 (exact date TBC) via Channel 4 The Birth Of Daniel F Harris This gripping drama sure sounds like an emotional rollercoaster and we can’t wait to watch. When Danny was a baby, his mum was sadly killed in a car crash. Overwhelmed with grief, Danny’s father Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere, locked themselves away and told Danny that the outside world was full of monsters. For 18 years, this continues with the both of them staying in and Danny was happy. But as the synopsis states: “When Danny turns 18 his whole world – everything he’s ever known – explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed. And find the real monster – the one that killed his mum.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Channel 4

Netflix

After Life: season 3

Afterlife on Netflix

After Life, the critically acclaimed comedy-drama created by and starring Ricky Gervais, returns for its final series with six new episodes. The synopsis reads: “Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. While still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Top Boy: season 2

Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson (Kano) in Netflix's Top Boy

Top Boy will return to Netflix for a second season in spring 2022, following the success of the first series which was executive produced by Drake. The first series picked up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returned from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both though is Jamie (Micheal Ward); the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully. We’re sure the second series will be full of the same drama, tension and action as the first. Ashley Walters (Bulletproof, Small Island), Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward (The A List, Blue Story), Simbi Ajikawo ‘Little Simz’ will reprise their roles in the new season. Release date: early 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Anatomy Of A Scandal

Sienna Miller will star in Netflix's Anatomy Of A Scandal

Based on the international bestselling 2018 novel Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan, this new Netflix drama will be an insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege. Set in London, the producers behind Big Little Lies and Gone Girl are also behind this new series and we honestly can’t wait. The novel follows the story of James (Rupert Friend), a high-flying Home Office minister whose marriage to Sophie (Sienna Miller) is plunged into crisis after the aide that he has an affair with, Olivia, accuses him of rape. The plot also revolves around the character of Kate (Michelle Dockery), an ambitious young barrister who is well-versed in prosecuting some of the UK’s worst cases of sexual assault. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Bridgerton: season 2

Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran in action as Kate and Edwina Sharma.

While details for the second installment of the beloved Bridgerton series, we do know that the upcoming season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and his search for a wife. It closely follows the premise of the second book in which Anthony tries to make Edwina Sharma – aka the “most beautiful debutante of the current season” – his wife. The only problem? There’s an obstacle in his way – Edwina’s older sister, Kate. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Hard Cell This new Netflix comedy series is set in a women’s prison and is written and directed by British comedy queen Catherine Tate. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley, capturing the penal system at its brutal, humorous best.

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher in this six-part live-action prequel. It will follow the events that lead to the pivotal in “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix The Crown: season 5

The Crown season 5: Dominic West as Prince Charles

It seems like an age since we’ve had this addicitive, royal-centric Netflix drama to binge-watch but good news: it’s coming soon. Jumping forward in time, the new series will likely cover Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce and potentially, Princess Diana’s death. With a new series comes a new cast of familiar faces: Dominic West, Johnny Lee Miller and Elizabeth Debicki will all be joining the fifth season as Prince Charles, John Major and Princess Diana. As the synopsis states: “The drama isn’t simply about the monarchy, but is about an empire in decline, a world in disarray, and the dawn of a new era.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Heartstopper Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. Heartstopper is an LGBTQ+ graphic novel about life, love, and everything that happens in between. It follows main characters Charlie and Nick who meet at school and become friends, before gradually developing a romantic relationship. If emotional tension is something you’re after, we guarantee you’ll love this upcoming series.

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Half Bad Based on the Half Bad trilogy of books written by Sally Green, we’re introduced to 16-year-old Nathan, who is the illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch. In this rollercoaster ride of a drama, we follow a troubled teen who “has the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds”, according to the synopsis. It goes on: “He’s spent his whole life being monitored for signs he may follow the same destructive path as his father. But as tensions escalate, the old boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray and Nathan will discover what sort of person he truly is. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Inventing Anna

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna

Netflix’s Inventing Anna will bring the real-life story of ‘fake heiress’ Anna Delvey to life. Her crimes of high-level fraud already drummed up its fair share of audacious drama, so it’s only right it’s being brought to the small screen, right? Inspired by the article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, the 10-episode series will follow a journalist, Vivian, with a lot to prove as she begins to investigate the case of a mysterious heiress. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix Stranger Things: season 4

Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's Stranger Things

Along with four different teaser trailers, we know that Stranger Things will be returning to our screens in summer 2022 for its fourth season. One of the teasers shows Eleven and Will navigating their new lives in California as Eleven says how excited she is for spring break (when she’ll get to see Mike again). However, it seems like Eleven and Mike aren’t going to get the idyllic spring break they dreamed of. We’ll just have to wait and see. Release date: summer 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman This documentary tells the story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen. According to the synopsis: “Over the course of a decade, Robert Freegard controlled, conned and fleeced at least seven women and one man, stealing close to a million pounds. His traumatised victims were led to believe they were accomplices in highly elaborate secret service operations and that their families were in grave danger if they did not obey.

“Freegard exploited, abused and controlled them with extreme cruelty, confident his victims were too paralysed by fear to escape. Now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a family who fear for their mother’s safety.”

Release date: January 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix The Tinder Swindler This documentary film tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman, the Tinder Swindler, who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

Release date: February 2022 (exact date TBC) via Netflix

Apple TV

The Afterparty

Apple TV+ is releasing a highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series for the start of the new year. Set at a high school reunion afterparty, each of the eight episodes will feature “a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality,” according to the synopsis. From Oscar-winning duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, The Afterparty stars comedy greats Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Release date: 28 January via Apple TV+

Sky/HBO/NOW TV

The Gilded Age

HBO's The Gilded Age will be coming to NOW TV in the new year

If you’re a fan of Downton Abbey, you’re bound to love this upcoming period drama series. From executive producer Gareth Neame and director Michael Engler – the creative team behind both the award-winning Downton Abbey series and feature film, The Gilded Age will focus on one woman’s move from rural Pennsylvania to New York City during the American Gilded Age. A culture-shocked and penniless Marian (Gone Hollywood’s Louisa Jacobson) is suddenly thrust into a world of aristocracy and wealth. As the synopsis states: “In a new world, a new age is about to begin.” Agnes van Rhijn (played by The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (played by Sex And The City’s Cynthia Nixon) will also play Marian’s “thoroughly old money aunts”. Release date: 25 January via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV House Of The Dragon

Game Of Thrones fans, it’s time to finally assemble. Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The family is on the brink of civil war and a bloody battle that will become known as the Dance of the Dragons. Some familiar faces are set to feature, such as Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is heir to the throne and younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen (Peaky Blinders’ Paddy Considine). Truth Seekers’ Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’s first-born child. Meanwhile, Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill) plays Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and his daughter Alicent is played by Olivia Cooke (Sound Of Metal). Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via HBO Max Funny Girl

Gemma Arterton stars as Barbara Parker in Sky's Funny Girl

This new Sky comedy drama series is about a young woman from Blackpool finding her comic voice in the male dominated world of the 1960s sitcom. The synopsis states: “Bold, stylish, and courageous, Gemma Arterton stars as Barbara Parker – the force of nature who takes London by storm. Her journey from Blackpool beauty queen to comedy superstar and nation’s sweetheart is set during the cultural explosion of the 1960s. It’s the height of the swinging 60s and Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool – but there’s got to be more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town, right? She wants to be… someone.” Landing a part in a ground-breaking new sitcom that will likely have an impact on British comedy for decades to come, Parker has to “find her funny” as she “re-defines the prevailing attitude to funny women and in the process, reinvents herself.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky and NOW TV The Flight Attendant: season 2

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

The second season of The Flight Attendant will be coming to our screens in 2022 and we can’t wait. According to a release from HBO Max, season two finds Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder,” the release continues, “she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” The new season will also see Feel Good creator Mae Martin joining the show where they’ll be playing the character of Grace St. James. Release date: Spring 2022 via HBO Max A Discovery Of Witches: season 3 In the third and final installment of this spellbinding adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book Of Life and the book itself before it’s too late, but a monster from Matthew’s past is lying in wait for his return.

Release date: 7 January 2022 via Sky Max and NOW TV Fear Index This fast-paced thriller is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris. Dr Alex Hoffman (Josh Hartnett) is a computer scientist and genius who is ready to make a killing. The synopsis reads: “Alongside his hedge fund business partner and best friend, Hugo, he’s launching VIXAL-4 to investors – an AI-driven system that exploits fear in the financial markets and promises returns of billions. But this is not the day Alex and Hugo had planned on. What follows are the worst 24 hours of Alex’s life – cutting across reality, memory and paranoid fantasy, forcing him to question everything he sees with his own eyes.”

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV The Rising

Clara Rugaard will star in Sky's The Rising

This eight-part supernatural crime thriller looks like the ideal pick for anyone who enjoys a chilling drama. The synopsis reads: “Neve Kelly is dead. Understandably, she’s scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realises she has been murdered, she’s furious. Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can’t and investigate her own death. “In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky One and NOW TV Extinction

Paapa Essiedu will star as George in Sky's Extinction

Imagine being trapped in one day in time, forever repeating time. Well, that’s the premise of this new action thriller that features I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu. The synopsis reads: “1 July 2019. A date that George (Essiedu) can never forget… No matter how hard he tries. Trapped in a loop that keeps returning him to 1 July, he discovers the existence of a secret group known The Lazarus project – a crack team of agents who prevent global catastrophe by resetting time. “George signs on with the colourful group as their latest recruit, but when his wife is killed and his colleagues refuse to reset time to save her, George goes rogue and puts a plan in motion that has the potential to destroy the planet.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky and NOW TV The Midwich Cuckoos An exciting modern-day reimagining of John Wyndham’s science fiction classic starring Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley. The synopsis states: “Midwich is a quiet commuter town where nothing much happens. That is, until the twilight hours of a late summer’s day, when everyone within a set area of the town falls unconscious. The curious incident seems temporary and those affected regain consciousness, but every woman of child-bearing age inside the zone has suddenly and inexplicably fallen pregnant. “As the children of the phenomenon grow, it becomes clear they are not of this world.”

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky and NOW TV Gangs Of London: series 2

Gangs Of London: Joe Cole as Sean Wallace, Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

One of the biggest Sky Original dramas in recent times returns, with the map of London redrawn one year on from the violent and tumultuous events of the first series. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The synopsis continues: “As investors intervene, a new gang is enlisted to restore status quo. Coldly designed to bring other gangs to heel, each faction must now decide where their loyalties lie. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV The Baby This darkly comic horror series sounds like the stuff of weirdly wonderful nightmares. The synopsis reads: “When 38-year-old Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants when she wants dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. “Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?”

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV Euphoria: season 2

While those two bonus episodes from season one did tide us over, we have sorely missed seeing the drama of Euphoria unfold before our eyes. Now, we have a release date and we can’t wait to see previous cast members Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Maude Apatow (Lexi) return to our screens. It seems that the chaotic party scenes, wild tension and violence have been dialed up to 10 for the second coming, too. Release date: January 9 via HBO Max and NOW TV The Time Traveler’s Wife Steven Moffat’s upcoming adaptation of popular novel The Time Traveler’s Wife will star Michael Park (Stranger Things) and Kate Siegel (The Haunting Of Hill House). The series is based on Audrey Niffenegger’s book of the same name, which tells the story of a couple whose marriage is complicated by time travel. It was previously been adapted as a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Sky and NOW TV

Amazon Prime Video

The Lord Of The Rings

Amazon Studios has released the first series image timed to the wrap of filming in New Zealand.

Having a spent a whopping £327.7 million on the show’s first season alone, we have incredibly high hopes for the Amazon series. Set thousands of years before the movies, though, the eight-part series will bring Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history to our screens for the very first time. “Beginning in a time of relative peace, it follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” promises Amazon’s official release. Release date: 2 September 2022 via Amazon Prime Video This Is Us: season 6

This Is Us: Chrissy Metz and Chris Geere will be returning as a couple in the new series.

Get your tissues ready, folks. The last season of This Is Us is upon us and we don’t think we’re quite ready to say goodbye to the Pearsons. While details of the final season are currently sparse, we do know that the sixth series will pick up where that shocking finale left off and will also chronicle Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) heartbreaking Alzheimer’s storyline. We’ll most likely be exploring Randall and Kevin’s past and futures too. We will also be given some (much-needed) clarity around Kate’s relationship breakdown with Toby after he took a new job in San Francisco in the last series Release date: 4 January via NBC with episodes available on Amazon Prime Video afterwards The Rig

Martin Compston will take on the role of Fulmer in The Rig.

Blending horror and thriller, The Rig whisks us away to an oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. We meet the crew of the Kinloch Bravo, who are eagerly waiting to be collected and returned to the mainland but an all-enveloping fog makes the journey back impossible. The synopsis adds: “The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world,” continues the official synopsis. “And, as the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.” Release date: early 2022 via Amazon Prime Video

Other platforms

Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy: Lily James stars in the new series.

This eight-part limited comedy series is based on the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy tells the story of the leaked sex tape scandal featuring Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee that rocked the tabloids in the 1990s. The series will follow their whirlwind romance, how their relationship very quickly progressed (marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995) and all the drama that ensued. We can’t wait. Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Disney Plus The First Lady

The First Lady: Viola Davis embodies Michelle Obama in the new drama

Viola Davis already gives stellar acting performances and her portrayal of Michelle Obama in upcoming The First Lady is set to be another. The First Lady is a new three-part anthology series that will look at America’s historic presidencies through a female lens. As the official synopsis reads: “This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.” Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Showtime The Curse The Curse is a genre-bending scripted comedy that “explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show,” according to the synopsis. Oscar winner Emma Stone (La La Land, The Favourite) will star and also executive produce the comedy series.

Release date: 2022 (exact date TBC) via Showtime

