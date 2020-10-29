Best new TV this weekend including the terrifying His House on Netflix

With over half of the country now under new lockdown measures, we’re relying on our televisions to do a lot of the heavy lifting in keeping us entertained. And this week there’s plenty to distract you. Including a timely horror film about the refugee experience, another heart-warming episode of Bake Off and a hefty dose of nostalgic teen love for anyone who wants to shut the real world out. And so, without any further ado, here is everything we recommend watching this week.

His House on Netflix

His House

A sharp, timely and often terrifying take on the haunted house film, this debut from director Remi Weekes tells the story of two immigrants – Bol (Sopé Dìrísù) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) – who arrive in the UK from war-torn South Sudan. They soon discover there is an evil spirit lurking in the council house they are given, but being outside is even more unsettling. Friday 30 October, Netflix

The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Mandalorian Series two of Disney’s big budget drama about a lone warrior returns with a bang. And this time Mando is not so lonely as he’s on a mission to reunite the ridiculously cute Baby Yoda with his family, no matter how much of the galaxy he has to search to find them. And even if they are Jedi’s. Friday 30 October, Disney+

Truth Seekers on Amazon Prime

Truth Seekers

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg reunite for this new series about a group of paranormal investigators. Frost plays Gus Roberts, a broadband installer for a fictional company, who stakes out churches and bunkers and streams ghostly occurrences online. It’s all going well until Gus and his apprentice Elton (Samson Kayo) uncover a conspiracy theory that could wipe out the human race. Friday 30 October, Amazon Prime

Dawson's Creek on Netflix

Dawson’s Creek

If your heart is yearning for a large burst of nostalgia, Joshua Jackson and tortured teen angst, you’ll be thrilled by the arrival of Dawson and his creek to Netflix. That means six seasons of love triangles and marvelling at a cast that went on to dazzle Hollywood – we’re looking at you Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams. Although there is some bad news as Netflix have confirmed that the original, and iconic, theme song I Don’t Want to Wait won’t feature. Sunday 1 November, Netflix

FA Cup Final on BBC ONE

Women’s FA Cup Final: Everton v Manchester City

Gabby Logan presents the coverage of this crucial match that will be played at Wembley between reigning champions Man City and underdogs Everton. The game will include some of the UK’s best female footballers including Man City captain Steph Houghton. Sunday 1 November, 2.05pm, BBC ONE

The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4

Bake Off – Episode 7

Another week, another new Bake Off theme, and this time the baking hopefuls are back to the 80s. The remaining six will take on a classic quiche, a retro sweet treat and a showstopping ice cream cake - we can already predict where this will end, and it involves tears and puddles of melted cream. Tuesday 3 November, 8pm, Channel 4

Educating Greater Manchester on Channel 4

Educating Greater Manchester TV cameras return to Harrop Fold school for the second time in the emotional and eye-opening series about school life. As well as meeting a new cohort of first-year students, the show also catches up with pupils we met three years ago who are now in Year 10. Tuesday 3 November, 9.15pm, Channel 4

The End of the F***ing World on Netflix

The End of the F***ing World

It might already feel like we’re there in some ways… But if you didn’t catch this darkly funny series on Channel 4 here’s another chance. Jessica Barden and Alex Lowther star as troubled teens, and after their murderous road trip they’re back home where there’s a wedding, more car trips and a new character Bonnie (Naomi Ackie) to contend with. Wednesday 4 November, Netflix

