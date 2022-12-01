Is there anything better, really, than getting stuck into an addictive new crime thriller? Perhaps an addictive new crime thriller that’s a) been produced by the same award-winning content studio that brought us such standout TV shows as Chernobyl and This is Going To Hurt, and b) boasts the acting talents of BAFTA-nominated Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan. It’s an oddly specific remit, sure, but have we got news for you: the BBC has a five-part series that ticks all of those boxes and then some in Better.

As previously reported by Stylist, Better spins an epic tale about loyalty, family, and the human conscience as it charts corrupt police officer DI Lou Slack’s desperate battle for redemption. Her mission? To bring down Col McHugh, who rules the criminal underworld of Leeds with an iron fist. The same man that she loves like a brother. The same man that, some 19 years ago, she struck a deal with that helped him become very rich and very powerful, and helped her to turn around her failing career. Judging by our first look at the duo, though, there is something of a power imbalance in this relationship; indeed, the framing of the shot makes it look much more like Lou has struck up a deal with the devil himself than an ordinary man. Check it out:

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan star in Better.

As per the BBC’s official synopsis, Col and Lou share “a complex but special bond” – albeit one that has caused Lou to slide, however gradually, into corruption. “Now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, in order to have a second chance at a new, better life.”

However, a new shot of Col – shrouded in darkness and his expression unreadable as he stares out of a window – makes it all too clear that he will not take kindly to Lou turning on him. And we have a feeling that he will prove himself a truly terrifying man to have as an enemy. Check it out:

Andrew Buchan promises to give us a chilling antagonist in Better.

One can only imagine what he’s looking at, although it seems safe to assume that he is watching someone closely without them realising he’s doing so – likely Lou, or someone Lou loves dearly. Will she survive her attempt to wipe her own slate clean? We guess we will have to wait (on tenterhooks, obviously) to find out… Better will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

