Fresh off of the success of Derry Girls’ third and final season, Dylan Llewellyn is set to return to our screens once again in a new six-part drama for the BBC. Since his appearance in Derry Girls, Llewellyn has picked up roles in a number of TV shows, including Disney+’s Pistol and Channel 4’s Big Boys, in which he played the lead. And now, he’s set to star in Beyond Paradise – a spin-off of BBC One’s hit drama Death In Paradise also starring Kris Marshall.

While most of the details surrounding the series are being kept under wraps, we do know a few key facts about the show, which started filming in south-west England this week. Keep reading to check out everything we know so far, from the plot to key character details.

What is Beyond Paradise about?

Kris Marshall will star in Beyond Paradise.

Set five years after Kris Marshall’s Humphrey Goodman left his detective job on the island of Saint Marie behind, Beyond Paradise will be based on Humphrey’s relationship with Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton), who he stayed in London to be with at the end of Death In Paradise’s sixth season. In Beyond Paradise, we’ll see the couple swap the city for a new life together “in the idyll of rural Britain”, where Humphrey gets a job as the town’s new detective inspector. However, things aren’t quite as quiet in this new town as the couple expected, and before long, Humphrey finds himself confronted by a number of new, disturbing cases.

Who stars in Beyond Paradise?

Alongside Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton, Beyond Paradise will feature a number of familiar faces. As for Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn, he’ll be joining the cast as PC Kelby Hartford – a police officer likely to be on Humphrey’s force. Other actors set to make an appearance include The Bay’s Zahra Ahmadi, who will play DS Esther Williams, and Landscapers’ Felicity Montagu, who will play office support civilian Margo Martins.

When will Beyond Paradise be released?

Because Beyond Paradise has only just started filming, so we expect it’ll be a little while until we hear about when the show will be released. However, we’ll keep this space updated with the latest news as and when we get it, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

