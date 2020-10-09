So fans will be excited to hear that Kidman has just given an update on a possible third season.

Speaking to Marie Clare Australia, Kidman revealed the show’s writer, David E. Kelley, and Moriarty have a “really good idea” for a third season. “Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close,” she said. “We all just want to work together again.” Kidman added: “I texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space.” The news comes a year after Kidman originally dismissed a third season, telling Variety: “I think it would be hard to get the whole group together.”

For those trying to remember what happened in the final episode of season two, here’s a recap: Celeste (Kidman) and Mary Louise (Streep) came to blows in the courtroom, with Celeste getting full custody of her two boys. We then saw Madeline (Witherspoon) renewing her vows to Ed at a blissful beachfront ceremony with her family. And Jane (Woodley) gave Corey another shot. Renata (Dern) gave us a very satisfying moment: destroying Gordon’s train sets after finding out he gets to keep his toys, even though she lost everything to his fraudulence. But the main story point was Bonnie walking into the police station accompanied by the rest of the Monterey Five in order, we assume, to confess to pushing and killing Perry at the end of season one.

Of course, we all want to know what happens next. Did Bonnie confess? What happened to her? Did the whole gang admit their involvement? There are obviously plenty of questions we want answers to, and it sounds like we might actually get them. In the meantime, Kidman has teamed up with Kelly on another highly anticipated HBO mini-series, The Undoing. She’ll star alongside Hugh Grant in the story about a woman whose world starts to disintegrate after her husband goes missing, leaving behind a string of terrible revelations. We. Cannot. Wait.

