Her fans have been discussing for some time what could be next for the actor, and it seems like the wait is finally over. And while we’re still coming to terms with the fact that that this fourth season of Killing Eve is the final one, we’re thrilled that Comer will remain a fixture on the small screen as she’s just been confirmed to lead new TV series Big Swiss.

Jodie Comer will lead the cast and executive produce HBO's Big Swiss.

The HBO series is based on Jen Beagin’s upcoming novel. According to Deadline, the show follows “a woman who after starting a new life anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions in Hudson, NY, becomes fixated with one of the patients, leading to an obsessive, explosive relationship between the two.” Comer will star as Flavia, aka Big Swiss, in the series, which is coming to HBO after a competitive media battle against 14 other bidders, as reported by Deadline.

Comer will not only lead the cast of the series but will also executive produce it alongside Beagin. The novel is set to be released later this year by Curtis Brown, and if the book synopsis is anything to go by, it’s going to be an addictive tale of obsession and sex: “We meet Greta, a transcriber for a sex and therapy coach named Om (real name Bruce). “Greta lives in a dilapidated mansion with vultures on the roof and a forty-year-old beehive in the ceiling. Her housemate Sabine sells weed to the various inhabitants of the small town they live in and Greta sometimes recognises them by the audio recordings she has been transcribing. “Life is ticking along (in a slightly off kilter fashion) until Big Swiss enters the picture and turns Greta’s life upside down. “Whipcrack smart and completely unexpected at nearly every turn, this is laugh out loud hilarious with a dark edge.”

While we don’t currently have a release date or confirmed casting details for the series, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more. Watch this space for updates.

