Every single Black Mirror episode that has come true

Ah, Black Mirror. Easily one of the darkest and most unsettling watches on television, Charlie Brooker’s iconic anthology series – the title of which refers to the reflection you see on a device when you turn it off – has a star-studded sixth season on the way. You’d be forgiven for thinking, though, that new episodes of the dystopian drama had already dropped if you took a quick gander at this week’s headlines. Because Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that kills people. On purpose. Named ‘NerveGear’, the system has apparently been designed so that, if someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, three explosive modules will explode, “instantly destroying the brain of the user”.

Luckey – who aims to secure his new status as a supervillain by making it impossible to remove or destroy the headset – has said that he has yet to try the new technology out for himself. And, while it is, at the moment, “just a piece of office art”, he adds that “it won’t be the last” time someone attempts to create such a device. “The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me – you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it,” Luckey wrote in the blog post announcing the NerveGear. “Pumped-up graphics might make a game look more real, but only the threat of serious consequences can make a game feel real to you and every other person in the game. This is an area of videogame mechanics that has never been explored, despite the long history of real-world sports revolving around similar stakes.”

Of course, the second episode of Black Mirror’s fifth season – Playtest – deals with similar themes, as Wyatt Russell’s Cooper playtests a new horror game that accesses his brain and targets his fears. And, as is so often the case with Black Mirror episodes, his experience does not end pleasantly. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Brooker’s Black Mirror has seemingly predicted the future, and we doubt it will be the last. Indeed, as Brooker himself said during an interview with Good Morning Britain: “It’s alarming how many have come true or there are real world parallels.” With that in mind, then, here are the Black Mirror episodes that best display Brooker’s apparent prescience… The Waldo Moment One of season two’s most memorable episodes, The Waldo Moment told the story of a cartoonish political campaigner using racism and discriminatory language in a bid to get elected. The parallels in American society were all too clear to see when, just three years later, Donald Trump was sworn in as US president. Sigh. The National Anthem

Many have compared the prime minister at the centre of The National Anthem to David Cameron.

Black Mirror’s first-ever episode, The National Anthem, pits its fictional prime minister, Michael Callow, against a digital terrorist – which results in him being blackmailed into (ahem) having sex with a pig on live television. Four years after the show aired, an unnamed MP revealed that the then prime minister, David Cameron, had put his penis in a dead pig’s mouth as part of an initiation ritual at university. “I did genuinely for a moment wonder if reality was a simulation, whether it exists only to trick me. Which isn’t meant to sound narcissistic,” Brooker told The Guardian of #piggate. “It’s just a bit of a worry.” Nosedive Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, this Black Mirror episode was set in a world in which people could rate each other from one to five stars for every interaction they have, which allowed them to boost their socioeconomic status and gain certain luxuries.

Bryce Dallas Howard takes the spotlight in Nosedive.

Somewhat worryingly, that same scale of popularity became very real in China thanks to an app called Zhima Credit. Using big data to track and classify everything that citizens do, from their purchases, their pastimes and their mistakes, the rating system then ranked them according to their lifestyle. Anyone with 600 points and up might gain privileges (such as not having to leave a deposit when purchasing a car), while lower scorers will have privileges revoked (being added to a no-fly list, for example). Hmm. We aren’t convinced, to be quite honest… The Entire History Of You Set in a not-so-distant future, The Entire History Of You sees everyone granted access to a memory implant that records everything they do, see and hear. Naturally, this has dire consequences for Toby Kebbell and Jodie Whittaker’s doomed couple at the centre of the story… but could anything similar ever happen in real life?

Well, while we’re not quite there yet, Samsung has confirmed it has designs for a ’smart’ contact lens that would do the same thing (memories recorded in a series of blinks, oh my!), although when that will hit the market remains to be seen. Be Right Back A thoughtful examination of grief, this Black Mirror episode follows Hayley Atwell’s Martha, who uploads the memories of her late boyfriend into an AI system when he is killed in a car accident. Again, it doesn’t have the happiest of endings. And again, it seems people don’t… well, they don’t really seem to grasp that Brooker’s series is intended as a warning about the dangers of modern technology rather than a source of inspiration, as Amazon recently announced its plans to let people turn their dead loved ones’ voices into digital assistants. Promising the ability to “make the memories last”, the new upgrade will allow Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant to mimic the voice of anyone it hears from less than a minute of provided audio. Which means that, yes, your late grandma could read you a bedtime story once again, if you so wish. But why would you so wish, quite frankly? Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

In a Black Mirror episode that was met with some criticism, this one follows Miley Cyrus’s troubled pop star Ashley as she tries to get out of her restrictive contract. Cue her manager medicating her into a coma and replacing her with a holograph that could continue a tour in Ashley’s absence. Setting aside the obvious parallels to real life, it’s worth noting that we’ve already seen ABBA return to the world stage as digital avatars in a specially built arena… and we imagine it’s not long before other musicians follow suit. Although presumably this would be done with their consent, unlike the unhappy Ashley. Black Mirror season six is expected to drop on Netflix in late 2023. One can only wonder what terrifying predictions for the future it will bring with it when it does…

