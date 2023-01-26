Stephen Graham’s new Blitz drama sounds like an Apple TV+ hit already

Small Axe, an anthology of five films from Steve McQueen, was easily one of the best TV series we watched in the heady days of 2020.

Now, the writer and director has joined forces with Apple TV+ for his next project – which looks set to be a wartime drama unlike any other.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Blitz.

What’s the plot of Blitz?

Details surrounding this drama are, admittedly, scanty; indeed, Blitz is very much a working title. We do know that the new film is based on an original idea from McQueen, who will also write and produce in addition to directing, and that it is set during the German aerial bombing campaign against Britain in the Second World War, which saw London sustain significant damage.