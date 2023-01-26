Stephen Graham’s new Blitz drama sounds like an Apple TV+ hit already

Blitz – a new wartime drama starring Stephen Graham, Saoirse Ronan, and more – follows the lives of Londoners during the blitz of the Second World War.
Small Axe, an anthology of five films from Steve McQueen, was easily one of the best TV series we watched in the heady days of 2020.
Now, the writer and director has joined forces with Apple TV+ for his next project – which looks set to be a wartime drama unlike any other.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about Blitz.
What’s the plot of Blitz?
Details surrounding this drama are, admittedly, scanty; indeed, Blitz is very much a working title. We do know that the new film is based on an original idea from McQueen, who will also write and produce in addition to directing, and that it is set during the German aerial bombing campaign against Britain in the Second World War, which saw London sustain significant damage.
In response, the government introduced measures including lockdowns, blackouts and the evacuation of children to the countryside.
We imagine, then, that we will likely be following a group of Londoners and their unique experiences of this fraught time in the 1940s.
Who stars in Blitz?
Stephen Graham and Saoirse Ronan will both be lending the weight of their talent to this production, alongside Harris Dickinson.
Erin Kellyman, Kathy Burke and newcomer Elliott Heffernan will also appear in the Apple TV+ movie – which also marks the feature film debut of (wait for it) singer-songwriter Paul Weller.
What are people saying about Blitz?
Yariv Milchan, chairman of production company New Regency, said: “Steve is an incredibly talented filmmaker and a remarkable storyteller. We are delighted to continue our partnership with him on this exciting new project.”
Thanking his “wonderful partners”, McQueen added: “I’m thrilled to work with Arnon, Yariv, and Michael again and very excited to join forces with [Tim Bevan] and [Erin Fellner] at Working Title Films.”
When can we watch Blitz?
The Apple TV+ project is about to go into production in London, so we suspect we’re likely to see it on the streaming platform no time before early 2024.
We will bring you further details as and when they become available.
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
