Cast your mind back to the early 2010s and many of us grew emotional at the prospect of a beloved video store closing down. Blockbuster was the shop that saw many of us evolve into the film lovers we are today – hours spent idly walking through the aisles, flicking through countless VHS video tapes and DVDs and trying to narrow down the endless choice of it all. Well, what if we told you that that very snapshot of our formative history was the crux of a new comedy show? And even better, is coming from the producers of the hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The cast already boasts a selection of familiar faces, including WandaVision’s Randall Park, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero and To All The Boys’ Madeleine Arthur.

Now, it may seem ironic that such a series is coming to streaming service Netflix after the eventual demise of Blockbuster, but the new series explores what it’s like to be an “analogue dreamer living in a 5G world”. Here’s everything you need to know about Blockbuster.

Eliza Walker (Melissa Fumero) and Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) in Netflix's Blockbuster.

What is the plot of Blockbuster? The new series follows Timmy Yoon, a man who has spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love: movies. It’s a passion that’s kept him at his first and only job: managing his hometown Blockbuster Video. But, of course, the video store has to come to a sad end and Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. According to the synopsis: “He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. “It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza, who’s recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.”

Netflix's Blockbuster will premiere this November.

Who will star in Blockbuster? As previously mentioned, Randall Park leads the cast as Timmy Yoon, Melissa Fumero stars as his longtime crush Eliza, Olga Merediz (In the Heights) stars as Connie and Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) stars as aspiring filmmaker Carlos. Also joining the cast is Madeleine Arthur (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) as girl-next-door Hannah, Kamaia Fairburn (Star Falls) as too-cool-for-school teen Kayla and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as store owner Percy.

Netflix's Blockbuster: Percy (J.B. Smoove) and Eliza (Melissa Fumero).

Is there a trailer for Blockbuster? There most certainly is. In it, we get a glimpse of the community feel of this comedy, and you might be reminded of the similarly formatted series Superstore, which is a good thing – it’s written by the same team. In the trailer, Timmy is handed an eviction notice and soon has to reckon with his own fate in his beloved Blockbuster store. But as he says: “Nobody takes me seriously.” He’s someone who’s worked in the same store since the seventh grade and is proud of it, aka the perfect protagonist for this silly, lighthearted comedy. Watch the trailer here:

When and where will Blockbuster be available to watch? The series premieres on Netflix on 3 November.

