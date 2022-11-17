BBC One’s high-tension drama The Tourist – starring Jamie Dornan – was easily one of the year’s biggest terrestrial TV moments. And, thankfully, there looks set to be another on the not-so-distant horizon.

That’s right, if you found yourself hooked on the series from start to finish, you’ll be glad to know that its showrunners Harry and Jack Williams have begun assembling a star-studded cast for a new BBC thriller.

Here’s what you need to know about Boat Story.

What is the plot of Boat Story?

When two hard-up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a – wait for it – haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck.