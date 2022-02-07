We love a hard-hitting documentary as much as the next person – whether it’s an enthralling investigation, something a little more educational or a truly wild watch, we love nothing more than sitting down for an hour and learning about topics new and old. Sometimes, though, you want something informative but also a little more light-hearted. That’s where tonight’s documentary pick fits in perfectly.

Boobs airs on Channel 4 tonight and, trust us, if you want to nestle down with a documentary that truly ‘gets’ you and reflects all of your internal thoughts – this is the life-affirming watch you need. In this thought-provoking (yet very witty) documentary, filmmaker and musician Elizabeth Sankey tackles the wide-ranging topics of breasts and just how male-influenced our perception of our breasts can be.

Channel 4's Boobs airs tonight at 10pm.

Whether you’ve grown to love or hate yours, the chances of your relationship with your breasts being a rocky one is pretty damn high. Well, this documentary definitely does a grand job of making you feel less alone in your body image thought processes, and instead uses interviews and anecdotes from regular women to break down everything from bras to Baywatch. What did some of the first bras look like? Should we be wearing them at all? Why are British women more likely to be dissatisfied by the size of their breasts than women in other countries?

As well as insightful interviews from reality star Megan Barton-Hanson, podcaster Jackie Adedeji and artist Sophie Tea, the documentary also includes interviews with regular women who reveal all about their breast journeys.

The one-off documentary interviews regular women all about their experiences.

One plastic surgeon talks about the rise in breast augmentation and how male surgeons regularly won’t think twice about allowing women to undergo surgery for extremely large breasts – something she won’t do and always advises her patients against. An insightful female perspective that we don’t hear much about but underlines how male-centric the world of plastic surgery can be. In another insightful account, a woman talks about her ever-changing relationship with her breasts and how that changed further once she became a mother. Other women mention times when breastfeeding in public – which we all know is perfectly normal – has led to ignorant confrontations.

Podcaster Jackie Adedeji is just one of the wonderful women in tonight's Channel 4 documentary.

As well as waiters stating that women “shouldn’t be doing that”, one woman also shares her own experience: “I was once told off by a spotty young security guard in the Gateshead Metrocentre. My daughter was hungry and I just lifted up my top and started feeding her. Then this man came up to me and said: ‘Oh, you can’t do that here, go in the toilets.’ “So I said to him ‘Do you ever eat your lunch in a toilet?’ and he said ‘No.’ I said ‘Well, why should she?’” There’s hilarity and clips from classic films all woven into the one-hour special but there’s also a very real thread running throughout the documentary. Our breasts are part of our everyday life but because of societal narratives and the male gaze, we often avoid conversations about them.

Boobs is the heart-warming documentary you need to watch tonight.

Catcalling, unwarranted comments and harassment are just some of the harrowing things this documentary shines a light on but also, that there’s a need for normalising different body types in the public eye – something this film does a superb job of showcasing. In the final moments of the documentary, the nude art show that Sophie Tea has been preparing for finally takes to the catwalk. Painted in bright colours, showing off their bodies and feeling good about themselves, the group – who in the morning were mere strangers – all end the day feeling ecstatic and proud of each other. Tears and happy cries ring out after the show and the impact that Tea – whose art will make you feel wonderful about yourself, we promise – has had on the women involved is enough to move viewers to a tear or two of their own. While the relationship we have with our bodies can be a confusing and convoluted one, Boobs is a refreshing tonic showing us the beauty of individuality and opening up conversations that have been sitting on the sidelines for far too long. Boobs premieres tonight (Monday 7 February) on Channel 4 at 10pm.

