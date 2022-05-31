There are series that, no matter how much time has passed, remain forever on our radar in hopes of reboots, further instalments and film spin-offs. We’ve recently been graced with news about the return of BBC’s Taboo – after five years spent on tenterhooks, may we add – and now, we have another returning series to get excited about.

Borgen aired from 2010 to 2013 – at the height of Nordic drama pandemonium – and now, after a decade-long break, the Danish political drama is back. The series follows Birgitte Nyborg, an underdog who rises quickly up the ladder and, after a shocking turn of events, becomes the prime minister of Denmark and her country’s first female leader. It was realistic, fast-paced and engaging, and now it’s returning for a fourth season, Borgen: Power And Glory, via Netflix. Speaking to the BBC, Danish screenwriter Adam Price reveals: “When the show wrapped we said if the right story ever came along we might bring it back.” He even recalls actor Sidse Babett Knudsen joking to him: “Well, see you in 10 years, Adam.” With the new series landing on Netflix in just a matter of days, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the plot of Borgen: Power And Glory? Just like a decade ago, Borgen was praised for how it dealt with topical issues and it looks like the new series, Borgen: Power And Glory, will follow suit. According to the synopsis, the series “deals with some of the biggest political issues of our time; the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic – and not least, the climate crisis. The main story focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people – both professionally and on a personal level.” Throughout the original three seasons, we saw Birgitte Nyborg become prime minister and then go on to found her own political party. In this new series, though, she’s the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs.

Sidse Babett Knudsen is returning as series lead Birgitte Nyborg in Netflix's Borgen: Power And Glory.

But her role becomes a lot more difficult when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. As the synopsis states, it’s “an event that marks the beginning of an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and one in which Nyborg must repeatedly accept that despite Denmark’s ‘big brother’ relationship with Greenland, when it comes to the international superpowers, it is Denmark that is the minor player – and a somewhat unruly one at that. “The season will also follow Katrine Fønsmark’s (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) journey. After being Birgitte’s head of press for a while, in the new season she is back in journalism where she has landed a job as head of the news department for a large, nationwide television station.” Could this all end in a major international dispute or will it be quietly resolved? As is often the case with real-life political disagreements, we’re assuming it will be the former.

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen is returning as Katrine Fønsmark in Netflix's Borgen: Power And Glory.

Who stars in Borgen: Power And Glory? Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld) is returning as series lead Birgitte Nyborg, while Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (Game Of Thrones) is also returning as Katrine Fønsmark, a prominent journalist. Søren Malling (The Killing) is reprising his role as Torben Friis. Other new cast members include Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (The Rain), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (The Rain), Özlem Saglanmak (Enforcement), Simon Bennebjerg (The Pact), Johanne Louise Schmidt (DNA) and Magnus Millang (Another Round).

Borgen: Power And Glory will be available to stream on Netflix on 2 June.

What has been said about Borgen: Power And Glory? Well, it’s safe to say that fans of the original drama are elated to learn of its return to Netflix. They’ve been waiting a long time for this:

The thing the drama nails is the way it incorporates politics seamlessly into its gritty plotlines:

And it’s the bank holiday binge-watch series we’ve been waiting for:

Is there a trailer for Borgen: Power And Glory? There most certainly is and it looks like Nyborg must reconcile her opinions about the climate crisis with her own political career. “You’re not yourself,” a co-worker comments to her, to which she simply replies: “I’m adapting.” If the trailer’s anything to go by, the new series is the kind of chilling political drama we’ve been waiting for. Watch it for yourself here:

When and where will Borgen: Power And Glory be available to watch? Borgen: Power And Glory will be available to watch on Netflix on 2 June.

